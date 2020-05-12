NHL News: San Jose Sharks, Vegas Golden Knights, LA Kings, AHL Cancels Season

Sharks and Golden Knights sign a player to an ELC

Curtis Pashelka: The San Jose Sharks have signed Timur Ibragimov to an entry-level contract.

Vegas Golden Knights: The Golden Knights have signed Jack Dugan to an entry-level contract. He had been drafted 142nd overall in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

Dugan was a sophomore at Providence and was a Hobey Baker Finalist this past season after recording 10 goals and 42 assists in 34 games.

Kings won’t renew Futa’s contract

Elliotte Friedman: Statement from the Los Angeles Kings: “The LA Kings will not be renewing the expiring contract of Mike Futa. We appreciate his contributions to our organization and are thankful for his effort and dedication.”

Elliotte Friedman: Mark Yannetti, director of amateur scouting for the Kings will run their draft this year.

Futa’s area of expertise was the draft and amateur scouting. He’s able to talk to other team but the Kings must give permission.

AHL cancels season, NHL rosters to be expanded

AHL: Statement from CEO David Andrews on the canceling of the 2019-20 regular season and Calder Cup Playoffs.

“After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions. The League’s operational focus has turned toward actively preparing for the 2020-21 season. We are very grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in navigating through the challenges faced over the past two months. The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21.”

Chris Johnston: Andrews on Hockey Central at Noon said that the AHL will return at some point in 2020-21 but adds: “It might be something dramatically different than what it looks like now.”

Matt Larkin: One GM said that with the canceling of the AHL season it would allow the NHL to have “a training camp format.” When the NHL season resumes there could be more injuries and this allows a larger roster to be ready.

Pierre LeBrun: The NHL roster will definitely be expanding with at least 30 players, possibly more.