NHL News: Schedule, Tampa Bay Lightning, Nashville Predators, and Deryk Engelland

Pierre LeBrun: “The full NHL schedule released Wednesday will have the 7 Canadian teams as if they can play in their home arenas, even though it’s possible that won’t be the case. The NHL has adjustment schedules ready to go if that changes.”

Scott Billeck: As of last night there was no change on whether the Winnipeg Jets can host home games or not. The sides are still working on it.

Lightning re-sign Erik Cernak and Jan Rutta

Cap Friendly: The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed RFA defenseman Erik Cernak to a three-year contract with an AAV of $2.95 million per season. Salary breakdown

2020-21: $775,000 base + $700,000 signing bonus

2021-22: $1,950,000 base + $1,000,000 signing bonus

2022-23: $4,425,000 base

Puck Pedia: After Cernak’s contract expires he will still be a restricted free agent and will have arbitration rights. He’ll be a year away from unrestricted free agency and will be owed a $3.54 million qualifying offer.

Puck Pedia: The Lightning have re-signed UFA defenseman Jan Rutta to a two-year contract with a $1.3 million salary cap hit.

2020-21: $800,000 Salary, $100,000 Signing Bonus

2021-22: $1.7 million Salary

1G 7P 33GP

60% 5v5 GF, 53.3% DFF, 53.2% Corsi

Scored 0.79 5v5 P/60

The Predators re-sign Mikael Granlund

Eliotte Friedman: The Nashville Predators have re-signed UFA forward Mikael Granlund to a one-year deal at $3.75 million.

Mikael Granlund, signing with NSH for 1x$3.75M, is a solid play-driving playmaking 2nd line right winger. He's solid at both ends of the ice.

Deryk Engelland hangs up the skates

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland has retired from the NHL. He will become the Special Assistant to the owner of the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.