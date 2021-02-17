NHL News: Scheduling, Flyers, Rangers, Dzingel, Shore, and Outdoor Game Pics

The rescheduling of games

NHL: The NHL rescheduled 29 games and still needs to come up with new dates for six more games. 15 teams were part of the changes.

Corey Masisak: After the rescheduling of six games. the New Jersey Devils will now play 47 games in 83 days.

NHL PR: Statement from the NHL yesterday.

“After further discussions with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson’s office, tonight’s game between the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center is also being postponed due to the continued power outages in the Dallas area caused by severe weather. A make-up date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.”

Flyers back practicing

Jordan Hall: The Philadelphia Flyers returned to practice for the first time in eight days.

Fan returning next week for the Rangers

Corey Masisak: The New York Rangers will be allowing fans into MSG starting on February 26th.

Dzingel didn’t get the opportunity he wanted on Carolina

TSN 1200: Newly acquired Ottawa Senators forward Ryan Dzingel: “Moving to a new team was harder than I thought. Columbus was different. Everything was new and I learned a lot. When I went to Carolina I just didn’t have as much opportunity as I would have liked. I don’t really want to hash that up.”

Shore on waivers

Chris Johnston: The Edmonton Oilers have put forward Devin Shore on waivers.

Jason Gregor: “Shore on waivers, because it has been 30 days since he was originally placed on waivers. This allows EDM flexibility to keep moving fwds from TS to active roster. Khaira would require waivers to be sent down now. Neal, Chiasson and Ennis can do up/down without waivers currently.”

Pictures from the Outdoor game step up at Lake Tahoe

Good morning from the #NHLOutdoors at Lake Tahoe. After a windy, cloudy day yesterday, it’s calm and clear today. The ice crew is working as the sun rises over the mountain behind the rink and the waves ripple on the other side. pic.twitter.com/oVSJuoh0Ae — Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) February 16, 2021