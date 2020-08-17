NHL News: Scores, Today’s Games, Bruins, Hurricanes, Stars, Flyers, Capitals, Golden Knights and Canucks

Yesterday’s Scores
New York Islanders 2 – Washington Capitals 1 (series 3-0 Islanders)
Dallas Stars 5 (OT) – Calgary Flames 4 (series tied 2-2)
Chicago Blackhawks 3 – Vegas Golden Knights 1 (series 3-1 Golden Knights)
Philadelphia Flyers 1 – Montreal Canadiens 0 (series 2-1 Flyers)
St. Louis Blues 3 – Vancouver Canucks 2 (series 2-1 Canucks)
Today’s Games
Tampa Bay Lightning – Columbus Blue Jackets 3:00 PM ET (series 2-1 Lightning)
Colorado Avalanche – Arizona Coyotes 5:30 PM ET (series 2-1 Avalanche)
Boston Bruins – Carolina Hurricanes 8:00 PM ET (series 2-1 Bruins)
St. Louis Blues – Vancouver Canucks 10:30 PM ET (series 2-1 Canucks)
Bruins sign a college free agent
Mark Divver: The Boston Bruins have signed Matt Filipe to a two-year entry-level contract. Filipe was a 2016 third-round pick of a Carolina Hurricanes.
Svechnikov doubtful for Bruins series
Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that he would “highly doubt” that Andrei Svechnikov would return during their series with the Bruins. Brind’Amour didn’t rule him out for the playoffs.
Svechnikov was having an MRI. Teams can’t give out injury information.
Bishop still unfit
Sean Shapiro: Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop was deemed unfit to play yesterday.
Lindblom skates
Oskar Lindblom: First skate with teammates since December.
Backstrom still out
Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom is in concussion protocol.
Toffoli still out
Rick Dhaliwal: Have been hearing that Vancouver Canucks forward Tyler Toffoli is progressing but not sure when he’ll be able to return to the lineup.
Golden Knights Pacioretty fined
NHL Department of Player Safety announces Max Pacioretty has been fined $2,500 for slashing Alex DeBrincat on this goal. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/NtCE6g8UCK
— Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) August 17, 2020