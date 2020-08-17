NHL News: Scores, Today’s Games, Bruins, Hurricanes, Stars, Flyers, Capitals, Golden Knights and Canucks

Yesterday’s Scores

New York Islanders 2 – Washington Capitals 1 (series 3-0 Islanders)

Dallas Stars 5 (OT) – Calgary Flames 4 (series tied 2-2)

Chicago Blackhawks 3 – Vegas Golden Knights 1 (series 3-1 Golden Knights)

Philadelphia Flyers 1 – Montreal Canadiens 0 (series 2-1 Flyers)

St. Louis Blues 3 – Vancouver Canucks 2 (series 2-1 Canucks)

Today’s Games

Tampa Bay Lightning – Columbus Blue Jackets 3:00 PM ET (series 2-1 Lightning)

Colorado Avalanche – Arizona Coyotes 5:30 PM ET (series 2-1 Avalanche)

Boston Bruins – Carolina Hurricanes 8:00 PM ET (series 2-1 Bruins)

St. Louis Blues – Vancouver Canucks 10:30 PM ET (series 2-1 Canucks)

Bruins sign a college free agent

Mark Divver: The Boston Bruins have signed Matt Filipe to a two-year entry-level contract. Filipe was a 2016 third-round pick of a Carolina Hurricanes.

Svechnikov doubtful for Bruins series

Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that he would “highly doubt” that Andrei Svechnikov would return during their series with the Bruins. Brind’Amour didn’t rule him out for the playoffs.

Svechnikov was having an MRI. Teams can’t give out injury information.

Bishop still unfit

Sean Shapiro: Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop was deemed unfit to play yesterday.

Lindblom skates

Oskar Lindblom: First skate with teammates since December.

Backstrom still out

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom is in concussion protocol.

Toffoli still out

Rick Dhaliwal: Have been hearing that Vancouver Canucks forward Tyler Toffoli is progressing but not sure when he’ll be able to return to the lineup.

Golden Knights Pacioretty fined