NHL News: Scores, Global Series in Sweden, Valeri Nichushkin and Michael Bunting

Last night’s scores

Florida Panthers 4 – Boston Bruins 3 OT – Boston leads the series 3-2

Seattle Kraken 3 – Colorado Avalanche 2

Missed out on last night’s #StanleyCup action? Catch up by watching every goal scored in yesterday’s two games right here! 💻 pic.twitter.com/pfAFxht6ty — NHL (@NHL) April 27, 2023

Tonight’s schedule

Tampa Bay Lightning – Toronto Maple Leafs – Toronto leads the series 3-1

New York Rangers – New Jersey Devils – Series tied 2-2

Winnipeg Jets – Vegas Golden Knights – Vegas leads the series 3-1

Four teams off to Sweden next November for the Global Series

Sean Shapiro: The Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs will head to Sweden next November to play four games.

Thursday, November 16th – Detroit vs Ottawa

Friday, November 17th – Toronto vs Detroit

Saturday, November 18th – Minnesota vs Ottawa

Sunday, November 19th – Toronto vs Minnesota

Valeri Nichushkin‘s absence

Kyle Fredrickson: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that there still isn’t an update on when Valeri Nichushkin could return from his personal leave of absence. Bednar said that the Avs are still in contact with him.

Kyle Fredrickson: Bednar when asked if Nichushkin’s absence is for legal matters and he said “No.”

Maple Leafs will make Michael Bunting a healthy scratch

TSN: The Toronto Maple Leafs informed Michael Bunting that he will be a healthy scratch for Game 5. Bunting was eligible to return from his three-game suspension.

“It’s a conversation between Keefer and I,” Bunting said of being informed of the scratch. “I want to play. I want to be in the lineup. That’s what I intend on doing in the future here; There is a little adversity here. But I’ve been dealing with adversity my whole life and I made it here. It’s just another day for me.”

“My job is to be a good teammate in all aspects,” he added. “That’s what I’m going to keep doing, and I’ll wait for my number to be called.”