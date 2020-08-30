NHL News: Scores, Today’s Games, Panthers GM Search, and Player Notes

Yesterday’s Games

Tampa Bay Lightning 3 – Boston Bruins 1 (series 3-1 Lightning)

New York Islanders 3 – Philadelphia Flyers (series 2-1 Islanders)

Vegas Golden Knights 3 – Vancouver Canucks 0 (series 2-1 Golden Knights)

Today’s Games

Colorado Avalanche – Dallas Stars 6:00 PM ET (series 2-1 Stars)

Philadelphia Flyers – New York Islanders 8:00 PM ET (series 2-1 Islanders)

Vegas Golden Knights – Vancouver Canucks 10:30 PM ET (series 2-1 Golden Knights)

Panthers GM search continues

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: New York Rangers assistant GM Chris Drury has withdrawn his name from the Florida Panthers GM search.

Sources are saying that Eddie Olczyk is expected to be a final candidate for the Panthers position even though he hasn’t been interviewed yet.

Peter Chiarelli is also expected to be one of the finalists. Scott Mellanby and Kevin Weekes are two other candidates.

Darren Dreger: Believe that more than one team is interested in Olczyk.

Player Notes

Tom Gulitti: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Andrei Svechnikov, who suffered a high ankle sprain in round 1, said that he is almost back to 100 percent. If the Hurricanes had advanced to the second round, Svechnikov believes that he would have been able to return.

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that defenseman Nikita Zadorov is likely to play tomorrow.

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop is unfit to play but he is back skating.

Stars coach Rick Bowness when asked if they haven’t needed to rush Bishop back because of the play of Anton Khudobin: “Dobby’s been great, but listen, Bish is unfit to play. It’s as simple as that. I think we’ll just leave it right there.”

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh was once again unfit to play for Game 4.