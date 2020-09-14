NHL News: Scores, Today’s Game, and Injury Notes for the Stars, Islanders and Lightning

Yesterday’s Score

Tampa Bay Lightning 4 – New York Islanders 1 (series 3-1 Lightning)

Today’s Game

Dallas Stars – Vegas Golden Knights 8:00 PM ET (series 3-1 Stars)

Injury notes for the Stars, Islanders and Lightning

Dan Rosen: Dallas Stars forward Radek Faksa is unfit to play tonight, joining goaltender Ben Bishop and defenseman Stephen Johns.

An update on forward Roope Hintz will come later today.

Defenseman Taylor Fedun has been cleared to return but it’s not known yet if he’ll return for Game 5.

David Pagnotta: After getting a second opinion on his upper-body injury, New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas has left the bubble and he’ll likely need a procedure done.

New York Islanders: Forward Tom Kuhnhackl has left the bubble due to an injury and he won’t be back from the remainder of the playoffs. An update on his status will be given after the playoffs.

Bryan Burns: The Tampa Bay Lightning are still unsure of Brayden Point‘s status. Coach Jon Cooper when asked if Point will be ready for Game 5: “That game’s two days away. Let’s give us a time to catch our breath.”

Chris Johnston: Point is bothered by an injury and has played just under 6 of the last 12 periods.

He didn’t play in the final 9 minutes and 37 seconds of yesterday’s game. Cooper said they are “trying to manage him.”