NHL News: Scores, Today’s Game, Coyotes, Heiskanen, Landeskog, Cogliano, Stamkos and Kucherov

Scores

Dallas Stars 1 – Vegas Golden Knights 0 (series 1-0 Stars)

Today’s Games

New York Islanders – Tampa Bay Lightning 8:00 PM ET

Burke interviews with the Coyotes

Craig Morgan: League source saying that Sean Burke has interviewed for the Arizona Coyotes vacant GM position.

Burke was the GM for Hockey Canada from 2016 to 2019. He still lives in the area and was a member of the Coyotes for 12 years as a player, an assistant coach, and as an assistant GM.

If Heiskanen wins the Conn Smythe….

Cap Friendly: If Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen wins the Conn Smythe trophy, it would trigger his Schedule ‘B’ performance bonus worth $1.65 million.

Player notes for the Avs, Stars and Lightning

Adrian Dater: Have been told Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog would have been out for the remainder of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The cut that he has sustained was deep.

Sean Shapiro: Dallas Stars forward was unfit to play last night but he was available according to the Stars PR.

Sean Shapiro: Stars goaltender Ben Bishop and defenseman Taylor Fedun were unfit to play. Both players skated yesterday.

Brian Compton of NHL.com: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos has been ruled out for their Eastern Conference Finals series against the New York Islanders.

“He’s not available. He didn’t skate today,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said Sunday. “He’s not going to play in the series.”

Stamkos has been out with a lower-body injury since February 25th.

“If something’s going to happen and he’s getting close, I will be the first one to tell you,” Cooper said. “But from here on out, you shouldn’t ask the questions because the answer’s not going to change. If something comes, I will update you. I will be the first to let you know.”

Nikita Kucherov will be able to play in Game 1. Kucherov took a Zdeno Chara stick to the face in Game 5 against the Bruins.

Defenseman Jan Rutta remains unfit to play. He’s been out since the round-robin.