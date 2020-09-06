NHL News: Scores, Today’s Game, Coyotes, Oilers, Penguins, Flyers, Golden Knights and Capitals

Yesterday’s Scores

New York Islanders 4 – Philadelphia Flyers 0 (Islanders win series 4-3)

Today’s Games

Dallas Stars – Vegas Golden Knights 8:00 PM ET Game 1

Player Notes

Mark Scheig: Chris Johnston on Sportsnet said that Pierre McGuire has interviewed with the Arizona Coyotes twice for their vacant GM position.

Jason Gregor: The Edmonton Oilers have loaned Ryan McLeod to EV Zug of the Swiss League. Oilers GM Ken Holland has been working on getting their prospects places to play.

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Penguins have re-signed defenseman Juuso Riikola to a two-year contract with an AAV of $1.15 million.

Jordan Hall of NBC Sports: Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier played last night, and after the game said that he has a sprained MCL.

Frank Seravalli: The NHL has suspended Vegas Golden Knights Ryan Reaves for one game for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver Canucks Tyler Motte.

Account4Hockey: Michael Russon on his Podcast on the Washington Capitals: “Yeah well, I mean the stories from inside the bubble about the Caps basically turning it into a vacation, having pool parties and things like that, you pretty much knew that they had no interest in being there.”

Cap Friendly: Draft order from the teams eliminated from the playoffs.

16. MTL

17. CHI

18. NJD (ARI)

19. CGY

20. NJD (VAN)

21. CBJ

22. NYR (CAR)

23. PHI

24. COL

25. WSH

26. STL

27. ANA (BOS)