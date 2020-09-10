NHL News: Scores, Today’s Game, Jack Adams, Stars, Bonus Overages, Point Injured, and Nelson Takes Two Hits

Last Night’s Score
Tampa Bay Lightning 2 – New York Islanders 1 (series 2-0 Lightning)
Kucherov with 8 seconds to go! #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/QRHrbD6Ijz
Today’s Game
Vegas Golden Knights – Dallas Stars (series tied 1-1)
And the Jack Adams Award winner is…
Dan Rosen: Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy won the Jack Adams Award for coach of the year.
Bishop and Fedun Practice
Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop and defenseman Taylor Fedun both practiced yesterday.
Bonus Overage can be 100 percent in 2020-21 or 50 percent over two years
Puck Pedia: The Boston Bruins will have a bonus overage of $1.94 million.
Jake Debrusk $394K: A Bonus TOI & pro-rated 20G
Zdeno Chara $1.5M: 10GP & playoffs
Jeremy Lauzon $25K GP
Connor Clifton $20K GP
Puck Pedia: The Buffalo Sabres will have a bonus overage of $1.275 million.
Henri Jokiharju: $425K max “A” in contract for +/- & TOI
Rasmus Dahlin: $850K max “A” (A/P/PPG/TOI)
Puck Pedia: The Vancouver Canucks will have a bonus overage of $1.7 million.
Elias Pettersson: $850K A Bonuses
Quinn Hughes: $850K A Bonuses
Brayden Point missed over the last half of the second period and didn’t come out for the third
Wes Crosby: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper didn’t have an update on Brayden Point after the game. They hope to have more info today.
This might be where Brayden Point was hurt #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/N0cGRm4gwZ
Brayden Point’s last shift before going off
After his power skate, on the way back, it looks like he’s strained somehow? #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/VkBjAus73W
A Game Misconduct for Lighting’s Alex Killorn
#GoBolts Alex Killorn hit on #Isles Brock Nelson
5 minute major pic.twitter.com/tPqC23mt8r
Another hit on Brock Nelson
Here was the #GoBolts Barclay Goodrow hit on #Isles Brock Nelson pic.twitter.com/lNphvXszd5
