NHL News: Scores, Today’s Game, Jack Adams, Stars, Bonus Overages, Point Injured, and Nelson Takes Two Hits
Tampa Bay Lightning take Game 2 but it comes a cost as Brayden Point misses about half of the game. Bruce Cassidy wins the Jack Adams Award.
© Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Up next
Author
Last Night’s Score

Tampa Bay Lightning 2 – New York Islanders 1 (series 2-0 Lightning)

Today’s Game

Vegas Golden Knights – Dallas Stars (series tied 1-1)

And the Jack Adams Award winner is…

Dan Rosen: Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy won the Jack Adams Award for coach of the year.

Bishop and Fedun Practice

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop and defenseman Taylor Fedun both practiced yesterday.

Bonus Overage can be 100 percent in 2020-21 or 50 percent over two years

Puck Pedia: The Boston Bruins will have a bonus overage of $1.94 million.

Jake Debrusk $394K: A Bonus TOI & pro-rated 20G
Zdeno Chara $1.5M: 10GP & playoffs
Jeremy Lauzon $25K GP
Connor Clifton $20K GP

Puck Pedia: The Buffalo Sabres will have a bonus overage of $1.275 million.

Henri Jokiharju: $425K max “A” in contract for +/- & TOI
Rasmus Dahlin: $850K max “A” (A/P/PPG/TOI)

Puck Pedia: The Vancouver Canucks will have a bonus overage of $1.7 million.

Elias Pettersson: $850K A Bonuses
Quinn Hughes: $850K A Bonuses

Brayden Point missed over the last half of the second period and didn’t come out for the third

Wes Crosby: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper didn’t have an update on Brayden Point after the game. They hope to have more info today.

A Game Misconduct for Lighting’s Alex Killorn

Another hit on Brock Nelson