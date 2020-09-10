NHL News: Scores, Today’s Game, Jack Adams, Stars, Bonus Overages, Point Injured, and Nelson Takes Two Hits

Last Night’s Score

Tampa Bay Lightning 2 – New York Islanders 1 (series 2-0 Lightning)

Today’s Game

Vegas Golden Knights – Dallas Stars (series tied 1-1)

And the Jack Adams Award winner is…

Dan Rosen: Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy won the Jack Adams Award for coach of the year.

Bishop and Fedun Practice

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop and defenseman Taylor Fedun both practiced yesterday.

Bonus Overage can be 100 percent in 2020-21 or 50 percent over two years

Puck Pedia: The Boston Bruins will have a bonus overage of $1.94 million.

Jake Debrusk $394K: A Bonus TOI & pro-rated 20G

Zdeno Chara $1.5M: 10GP & playoffs

Jeremy Lauzon $25K GP

Connor Clifton $20K GP

Puck Pedia: The Buffalo Sabres will have a bonus overage of $1.275 million.

Henri Jokiharju: $425K max “A” in contract for +/- & TOI

Rasmus Dahlin: $850K max “A” (A/P/PPG/TOI)

Puck Pedia: The Vancouver Canucks will have a bonus overage of $1.7 million.

Elias Pettersson: $850K A Bonuses

Quinn Hughes: $850K A Bonuses

Brayden Point missed over the last half of the second period and didn’t come out for the third

Wes Crosby: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper didn’t have an update on Brayden Point after the game. They hope to have more info today.

This might be where Brayden Point was hurt #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/N0cGRm4gwZ — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) September 10, 2020

Brayden Point’s last shift before going off After his power skate, on the way back, it looks like he’s strained somehow? #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/VkBjAus73W — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) September 10, 2020

A Game Misconduct for Lighting’s Alex Killorn

Another hit on Brock Nelson