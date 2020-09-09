NHL News: Scores, Today’s Game, NHL Draft and Free Agency Dates, Players On Loan, Devils, Stars, and Islanders

Last Night’s Scores

Vegas Golden Knights 3 – Dallas Stars 0 (series tied 1-1)

Today’s Game

Tampa Bay Lightning – New York Islanders (series 1-0 Lightning)

Elliotte Friedman: The NHL has moved the 2020 NHL draft ahead a few days. Round one of the draft will be on Tuesday, October 6th, with the remaining rounds on Wednesday, October 7th.

Pierre LeBrun: Free Agency is scheduled to get begin on Friday, October 9th.

Devils hire an assistant

Wes Crosby: The New Jersey Devils have hired Mark Recchi as their assistant coach.

On loan

Mark Divver: The Boston Bruins have loaned defenseman Jakub Zboril to HC Kometa Brno in the Czech League.

Chicago Blackhawks: The Blackhawks have loaned forward Pius Suter to GCK Lions of the Swiss League.

Columbus Blue Jackets: The Blue Jackets have loaned forwards Emil Bemstrom (HIFK Helskinki) and Alexandre Texier (KalPa) and goaltender Veini Vehvilainen (JYP Jyvaskyla) to SM-Liiga teams.

Edmonton Oilers: The Edmonton Oilers have loaned forward Gaeton Haas to SC Bern of the Swiss League.

Edmonton Oilers: The Oilers have loaned defenseman Evan Bouchard to Sodertalje SK of the Swedish HockeyAllsvenskan.

Vince Mercogliano: The New York Rangers have loaned defenseman Libor Hajek to the Czech Extraliga.

Stars still without three … Islanders could get one back

Sean Shapiro: Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop, and defensemen Taylor Fedun and Stephen Johns remain unfit to play.

Fedun did skate yesterday morning.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz said that there is a possibility that forward Cal Clutterbuck is able to play in Game 2. Clutterbuck will be ‘re-assessed’ before the game.