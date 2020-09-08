NHL News: Scores, Today’s Game, Testing Results, Jake DeBrusk, Michael Ferland and Bobby Ryan

Last Night’s Score

Tampa Bay Lightning 8 – New York Islanders 2 (series 1-0 Lightning)

Today’s Game

Dallas Stars – Vegas Golden Knights (series 1-0 Stars)

NHL testing results

NHL PR: Statement from the NHL on COVID-19 testing results.

“The NHL comnpleted the sixth week of its Phase 4 Return to Play with no positive test results for COVID-19 among the 2,534 tests administered. Testing was administered on a daily basis to all members of the CLubs’ 52-member travelling parties, including Players, during the period from August 30 through September 5. The NHL will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 testing results. The League will not be providing information on the identity of any individuals or Clubs.”

DeBrusk on being an RFA

Boston Bruins: Forward Jake DeBrusk on being a pending restricted free agent: “I’m a younger player and this is my first deal after my entry level…these years kind of shape you as a pro…I feel confident in my play, I feel confident in how I can help this team. I know what kind of player I can be.”

Ferland talking with doctors and Canucks

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks forward Micheal Ferland’s agent Jason Davidson on his status: “I have talked with Mike and the Canucks, Mike talks to the Canucks and the doctors as well. He is feeling well. I have talked with Jim Benning but that is all I will say. I plan on talking with Jim soon.”

Bobby Ryan wins the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy