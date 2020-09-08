NHL News: Scores, Today’s Game, Testing Results, Jake DeBrusk, Michael Ferland and Bobby Ryan

Last Night’s Score
Tampa Bay Lightning 8 – New York Islanders 2 (series 1-0 Lightning)
Today’s Game
Dallas Stars – Vegas Golden Knights (series 1-0 Stars)
NHL testing results
NHL PR: Statement from the NHL on COVID-19 testing results.
“The NHL comnpleted the sixth week of its Phase 4 Return to Play with no positive test results for COVID-19 among the 2,534 tests administered. Testing was administered on a daily basis to all members of the CLubs’ 52-member travelling parties, including Players, during the period from August 30 through September 5. The NHL will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 testing results. The League will not be providing information on the identity of any individuals or Clubs.”
DeBrusk on being an RFA
Boston Bruins: Forward Jake DeBrusk on being a pending restricted free agent: “I’m a younger player and this is my first deal after my entry level…these years kind of shape you as a pro…I feel confident in my play, I feel confident in how I can help this team. I know what kind of player I can be.”
Ferland talking with doctors and Canucks
Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks forward Micheal Ferland’s agent Jason Davidson on his status: “I have talked with Mike and the Canucks, Mike talks to the Canucks and the doctors as well. He is feeling well. I have talked with Jim Benning but that is all I will say. I plan on talking with Jim soon.”
Bobby Ryan wins the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy
“I took a detour but I’m back. I’m back and I’m trying to get better every day.”
An emotional Bobby Ryan with a great message in his acceptance speech. pic.twitter.com/szDMziT1op
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 7, 2020