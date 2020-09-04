NHL News: Scores, Today’s Games, Conference Finals Start Times, Bergeron, Lindblom, Couturier and Kucherov

Yesterday’s Scores

Philadelphia Flyers 5 (2 OT)- New York Islanders 4 (series tied at 3)

Vancouver Canucks 4 – Vegas Golden Knights 0 (series tied at 3)

Today’s Games

Dallas Stars – Colorado Avalanche 4:00 PM ET

Vancouver Canucks – Vegas Golden Knights 9:00 PM ET

Conference Finals

Pierre LeBrun: Both Conference Finals are being held in Edmonton.

The Western Conference Finals will get underway on Sunday night at 8 PM ET.

The Eastern Conference Finals will get underway on Monday night at 8 PM ET.

Larry Brooks: “This is extremely unfair to the winner of the Islanders-Flyers series, who will play Game 7 Saturday night, fly to Edmonton on Sunday and then play on Monday? Are you kidding?”

Player Notes

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron had been dealing with a lingering groin issue throughout the playoffs. Bergeron plans on shutting things down for a bit.

“It’s the same old song and dance with this. It comes and goes and it’s something I just manage and deal with”

Scott McLaughlin: Bergeron said he’s been dealing with the chronic groin issue the past few years.

Adam Kimelman of NHL.com: Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom returned to the lineup last night. Lindblom has been out since December 7th.

“I was trying to think positive thoughts throughout the whole chemo,” Lindblom said. “I knew I’d play one day, but I didn’t know when. Today was the day and I was lucky to be out there and be with these guys. “It’s hard to step in to a playoff game, especially one of these when you have to win. Tried to grind it out and luckily we came out with a win here.”

Renaud Lavoie: Flyers forward Sean Couturier wasn’t able to go last night.

Erik Erlendsson: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov practiced yesterday.