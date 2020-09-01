NHL News: Scores, Today’s Games, COVID Testing, Player Signings and Injury Notes

Yesterday’s Scores

Tampa Bay Lightning 3 (2 OT) – Boston Bruins 2 (Lightning win series 4-1)

Colorado Avalanche 6 – Dallas Stars 3 (series 3-2 Stars)

Today’s Games

New York Islanders – Philadelphia Flyers 7:00 PM ET (series 3-1 Islanders)

Vancouver Canucks – Vegas Golden Knights 9:45 PM ET (series 3-1 Golden Knights)

NHL’s COVID testing results

NHL PR: Statement from the NHL on COVID-19 testing results

“The NHL completed the fifth week of its Phase 4 Return to Play with no positive test results for COVID-19 among the 2,814 tests administered. Testing was administered on a daily basis to all members of the CLubs’ 52-member travelling parties, including Players, during the period from August 23 through August 29. The NHL will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 testing results. The League will not be providing information on the identity of any individuals or Clubs.”

Oilers and Panthers signings

Cap Friendly: The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Patrick Russell to a one-year, one-way contract extension. He’ll make $700,000 next season.

Florida Panthers: The Florida Panthers have re-signed defenseman Brady Keeper to a one-year, two-way contract.

Jameson Olive: “ Keeper posted 18 points (6G, 12A) in 61 AHL games during the 2019-20 season. He also competed in one game with the #FlaPanthers

Players Notes

Dan Rosen: Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz was unfit to play last night.

Elliotte Friedman: The Avs started Michael Hutchinson and Hunter Miska backed him up. Elliotte Friedman: “Hunter Miska (backup tonight for Avs) stayed in protocol, then drove to Edmonton from Minneapolis-St. Paul when Grubauer was injured.”

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh returned to the lineup last night.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper didn’t have an update after the game on forward Nikita Kucherov but they are hopeful to have one : “We’re hopeful. Hopefully we can get a little bit of a break to rest our guys, including him.’

Joe Smith: Kucherov didn’t return to the bench to start the third period.