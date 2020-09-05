NHL News: Scores, Today’s Games, Lightning, Flyers and Golden Knights

Yesterday’s Scores

Dallas Stars 5 (OT) – Colorado Avalanche 4 (Stars win series 4-3)

Vegas Golden Knights 3 – Vancouver Canucks 0 (Golden Knights win series 4-3)

Today’s Games

New York Islanders – Philadelphia Flyers 7:30 PM ET (series tied at three)

Lightning heading to Edmonton

Bryan Burns of Tampa Bay Lightning: The Tampa Bay Lightning will be leaving the bubble in Toronto and flying to Edmonton today.

“This has basically been our home,” Cooper said of the practice rink, their Hotel X accommodations and their Toronto bubble. “I think it’s going to be weird. Even practicing today, leaving the practice arena, we’ve been there basically five days a week. I don’t know, you get a little nostalgic here even though it’s only been 40 days…But we’re looking forward to moving on because moving on somewhere else means we’ve advanced and we’re doing something right. I think it’ll be a good chance with the new surroundings to be like a reset for us, and I think that’s going to help with our mental makeup going into Game 1.”

Player Notes

Sam Carchidi: Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said that all of their injured players will get treatment today and then they’ll find out if they’ll be able to play. He added that he has no idea if there will be any lineup changes.

Jordan Hall: Vigneault said that before each of Oskar Lindblom‘s shifts, he would talk to him. He added that he will continue to talk and monitor him.

Bryan Burns of Tampa Bay Lightning: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said they’ll give an update on Steven Stamkos before the start of the next series.

Mike Morreale: Vegas Golden Knights forward Tomas Nosek was in the lineup last night, replacing Nick Cousins. Nosek had been unfit to play for the past nine games.