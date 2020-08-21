NHL News: Scores, Today’s Games, Niskanen, Devils, Oilers, and Player Notes

Yesterday’s Scores

New York Islander 4 – Washington Capitals 0 (Islanders win series 4-1)

Dallas Stars 7 – Calgary Flames 3 (Stars win series 4-2)

Today’s Games

Philadelphia Flyers – Montreal Canadiens (series 3-2 Flyers)

St. Louis Blues – Vancouver Canucks (series 3-2 Canucks)

Niskanen suspended

Chris Johnston: The NHL has suspended Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Matt Niskanen for one game for cross-checking Brendan Gallagher.

Devils get the Hurricanes third-round pick

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell said that they owe the New Jersey Devils their 2020 third-round pick because defenseman Sami Vatanen played in more than 70 percent of their playoff games.

Oilers assign Broberg to the SHL

Mark Spector: The Edmonton Oilers have assigned defenseman Philip Broberg to Skelleftea (SHL). He will remain there until the 2020-21 NHL season starts.

Mark Spector: One issue that may arise is if the NHL season starts after the IIHF transfer deadline passes.

The Oilers could recall Broberg before the NHL season is imminent or maybe the IIHF deadline softens or changes.

Player notes

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk was unfit to play in Game 6.

Dallas Stars forward Mattias Janmark deemed unfit to play last night.

Sean Shapiro: Stars goaltender Ben Bishop and defenseman Stephen Johns were unfit to play in Game 6.

Pierre LeBrun: Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin on forward Brendan Gallagher: “Gally has a broken jaw.”

Pierre LeBrun: Bergevin added that Gallagher will have surgery and will be out for the remainder of the series.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck missed last night’s game.

TSN Radio Vancouver: Rick Dhaliwal on Vancouver Canucks defenseman Alex Edler: “Early word out of Edmonton is that he should be fine. There was big concern that if he doesn’t play game 6, can you start to think who would be in the top 4. I’m getting pretty good vibes he’ll be okay, which is massive for the Canucks.”

Samatha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom returned for Game 5.