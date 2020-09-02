NHL News: Scores, Today’s Games, Panthers To Name GM, Kings Signings, and Player Notes

Yesterday’s Scores

Philadelphia Flyers 4 (OT) – New York Islanders 3 (series 3-2 Islanders)

Vancouver Canucks 2 – Vegas Golden Knights 1 (series 3-2 Golden Knights)

Today’s Games

Colorado Avalanche – Dallas Stars 8 PM ET (series 3-2 Stars)

Eastern Conference teams will remain in Toronto until the West is done

Scott Burnside: Have been told that the two Eastern Conference finalists won’t head to Edmonton until the two teams from the Western Conference have been eliminated and have left the bubble.

Panthers to name a GM today

Frank Seravalli: The Florida Panthers will name Bill Zito as their GM today. He was the Columbus Blue Jackets assistant GM.

Kings signings

Dennis Bernstein: The Los Angeles Kings have signed Austin Wagner to a three-year contract at a $1.133 million AAV.

Puck Pedia: Wagner will get $900,000 next year, $1.1 million in 2021-22, and $1.4 2022-23. He’ll be a restricted free agent when the deal expires.

Jonathan Davis: The Kings have also signed forward Carl Grundstrom to a two-year contract extension with a $725,000 cap hit.

The first-year of the deal will be a two-way deal, with the second-year being a one-way deal.

John Hoven: Grundstrom will get $700,000 in the NHL, 70,000 in the AHL with $110,000 guaranteed next season. He’ll get $750,000 in 2021-22. The deal includes a European Assignment Clause.

Heading overseas

AJ Haefele: Colorado Avalanche Vladislav Kamenev is heading to the KHL.

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark is skating with Modo and could be loaned to them for the start of the season. Sabres forward Victor Olofsson could be loaned to MODO as well.

Player Notes

Arthur Staple: New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal left the game after taking a stick from a Claude Giroux follow though really close to his right eye.

David Pagnotta: Early indication is that Barzal is doing okay and there is no issue with his eye.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Forward Sidney Crosby had arthroscopic wrist debridement surgery on Monday. Recovery is expected to be three to four weeks.

Ed Barkowitz of the Philadelphia Inquirer: Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier left in the second period with an apparent knee injury. Couturier collided with Islanders Mathew Barzal. He attempted to keep playing after the collision, but after taking a face-off, he didn’t return.

Philadelphia Flyers: Coach Alain Vigneault yesterday on forward Oskar Lindblom: “Oskar will take warmup tonight but I think we’re still a few days away here. I think he’s closing in. He skated with us this morning. He’s in the gym. I’ve rarely seen a young man put himself through what he’s putting himself through.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Hearing that Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom is day-to-day with a groin issue. He was unfit to play last night.