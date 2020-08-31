NHL News: Scores, Today’s Games, Rangers, Panthers, and Player Notes

Yesterday’s Scores

Dallas Stars 5 – Colorado Avalanche 4 (series 3-1 Stars)

New York Islanders 3 – Philadelphia Flyers 2 (series 3-1 Islanders)

Vegas Golden Knights 5 – Vancouver Canucks 3 (series 3-1 Golden Knights)

Today’s Games

Boston Bruins – Tampa Bay Lightning 7:00 PM ET (series 3-1 Lightning)

Dallas Stars – Colorado Avalanche 9:45 PM ET (series 3-1 Stars)

Kravtsov loaned to the KHL

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers forward Vitali Kravtsov has been loaned to the KHL. It is possible that he remains there all season. They want him playing now. The Rangers will monitor his play before they decide to recall him for next season or let him play out the year in the KHL.

Gillis speaks with the Panthers

Rick Dhaliwal: Have been hearing that Mike Gillis has interviewed with the Florida Panthers for their vacant GM position. Sounds like it went well and he is expected to get a second interview.

Player Notes

Matt Porter: Boston Bruins Sean Kuraly skated and is progressing. Nick Ritchie and Chris Wagner didn’t skate.

Ryan S. Clark: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that defenseman Erik Johnson and forwards Matt Calvert and Joonas Donskoi won’t be ready to return for Game 6 today.

“They’re not ready. They’re not an option for us. We’re not going to play injured players who can’t play.”

Mike Chambers: Avs goaltender Philipp Grubauer is included in the group that is not ready to play in Game 6.

Sean Shapiro: Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop remains unfit to play.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom skated during the warmups but didn’t play. A great moment to see. Taking part in the warms implies that he is getting closer to being able to return.

After being diagnosed with cancer in December, Oskar Lindblom skates in warmups with the Flyers ahead of Game 4. Awesome story. pic.twitter.com/slYu9BDbYK — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) August 30, 2020

Mike Morreale: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers returned to the lineup last night. Jordie Benn came out of the lineup.