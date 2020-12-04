NHL News: Season Decisions Coming Soon? Testing Will Be Key And Costly

A resolution on next season coming in a few days?
Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer: The NHL and NHLPA have started talking again. Commissioner Gary Bettman has been hoping for a January 1st start date. Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell says a decision for the 2020-21 NHL season could be coming real soon.
“We have a disagreement right now between the union and management as far as how many games we’re going to play this year and how the players’ salaries are going to be reflected there,” Waddell said in an update to the authority. “I think we’re going to come to a resolution there in the next few days.
“I don’t have the crystal ball but I know the commissioner has been saying Jan. 1. I think it will be sometime in January that we will be playing games at PNC Arena but we just don’t have anything definite as of yet.”
Elliotte Friedman: Don Waddell’s quote raised some eyebrows yesterday.
Have been hearing that the NHL and NHLPA have talked recently about a January 15th start date. Training camp would open about two weeks before.
They could be looking at the number of games in the 50s.
David Pagnotta: Have been told that they are looking at games in the 50s and have the season end in late June or early July.
The sides are expected to continue talks today.
Teams have to do their own testing and it’s not going to be cheap
TSN: Frank Seravalli on Insider Trading said that testing will be so key in getting through the season safely. A huge difference this year will be that teams are responsible for testing their players and staff members.
“Let’s just say there’s been a lot of shopping going on for NHL teams when it comes to testing because it’s both expensive and they’re trying to find the most efficient way to get their test results. In talking to a number of teams today, I’m told the average price that teams are paying for COVID-19 tests are somewhere between $125 to $150 USD per test. That adds up, for a 50-member traveling party, that’s $6,000 to $7,000 a day. If you’re multiplying that by seven days a week, you can see $45,000 a week is a lot of money.
In addition to that not every team is as lucky as the Carolina Hurricanes have been with their testing site getting their results just an hour up the road. Some teams, especially Western Canadian teams, have had to fly their test results across the country to Canada in order to get those in 24 hours. No one wants to skimp on the testing. They all recognize how important this is in the process, but still something teams are keeping an eye on.”