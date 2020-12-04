NHL News: Season Decisions Coming Soon? Testing Will Be Key And Costly

A resolution on next season coming in a few days?

Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer: The NHL and NHLPA have started talking again. Commissioner Gary Bettman has been hoping for a January 1st start date. Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell says a decision for the 2020-21 NHL season could be coming real soon.

“We have a disagreement right now between the union and management as far as how many games we’re going to play this year and how the players’ salaries are going to be reflected there,” Waddell said in an update to the authority. “I think we’re going to come to a resolution there in the next few days. “I don’t have the crystal ball but I know the commissioner has been saying Jan. 1. I think it will be sometime in January that we will be playing games at PNC Arena but we just don’t have anything definite as of yet.”

Elliotte Friedman: Don Waddell’s quote raised some eyebrows yesterday.

Have been hearing that the NHL and NHLPA have talked recently about a January 15th start date. Training camp would open about two weeks before.

They could be looking at the number of games in the 50s.

David Pagnotta: Have been told that they are looking at games in the 50s and have the season end in late June or early July.

The sides are expected to continue talks today.

Teams have to do their own testing and it’s not going to be cheap

TSN: Frank Seravalli on Insider Trading said that testing will be so key in getting through the season safely. A huge difference this year will be that teams are responsible for testing their players and staff members.