NHL News: Seattle Kraken and the Ottawa Senators

Could the Seattle Kraken send Shane Wright to the AHL?

TSN: The Seattle Kraken are believed to be considering sending Shane Wright to AHL on a conditioning stint but he would have to be a healthy scratch for five consecutive games.

“He can only be loaned once to the AHL and can only stay for a maximum of 14 days. So, I believe this is something that the Kraken are considering and they’re also looking at loaning him to Canada for the World Juniors.”

The Ottawa Senators are officially for sale

TSN: Darren Dreger notes that Ryan Reynolds interest in the Ottawa Senators is real but adds that he hasn’t spoken to the NHL and that the Senators aren’t officially for sale yet.

“When that process kicks into full gear, it won’t be just Ryan Reynolds who’s interested in minority ownership. There will be a number of capable candidates who will step up.”

Bruce Garrioch: NHL Deputy commissioner Bill Daly on the potential sale of the Senators: “We think it’s a prudent exploration of options. The key here is there is no intention to entertain relocation possibilities. The team will remain in Ottawa.”

Joshua Clipperton: Statement from the Senators Sports & Entertainment.

“The board of directors of Senators Sports & Entertainment announced today that a process has been initiated for the sale of the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club. Galatioto Sports Partners, an industry-leading firm in the sports finance and advisory business, has been retained as its financial advisor.

Statement from Sheldon Plener, chairman and governor of the Ottawa Senators:

“Galatioto Sports Partners has been retained as financial advisor and a process has been initiated for the sale of the Ottawa Senators Hockey Clubs.

This was a necessary and prudent step to connect with those deeply interested parties who can show us what their vision is for the future of the team.

A condition of any sale will be that the team remains in Ottawa.

The organization will have no further comment on this process at this time.”