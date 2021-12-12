NHL News: Seattle Kraken, Ben Bishop, Michael Del Zotto, and the Winter Olympics

Into COVID Protocol

Bob Condor: The Seattle Kraken have put forwards Yanni Gourde, Riley Sheahan, Colin Blackwell, and assistant coach Jay Leach in COVID protocol.

Bishop’s playing days are over

Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning Star: Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill said that goaltender Ben Bishop‘s career is over. Bishop has spent the past 14 months rehabbing his knee. He had surgery last year to repair a torn meniscus.

Bishop had been practicing basically every day with the Stars and had an AHL start on Thursday where he allowed eight goals on 34 shots.

“It’s no secret, he has a degenerative knee injury, and he went down there, he wanted to be a big part of this,” Nill said. “He wanted to do everything he could to get back. In the end, by going through the process, going down there and playing, he found out that it’s the end of his career.”

Bishop has been placed on the LTIR and will speak to the media on Tuesday.

Smith on Del Zotto

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators coach DJ Smith on defenseman Michael Del Zotto (who cleared waivers).

“Things have changed here and at the start of the year we had certain expectations,” said Smith. “You hate making excuses but with what’s happened down the middle and with COVID-19 things have changed here. “It’s really switched to development. You’re going to see guys like Lassi Thomson, you’re going to see {Jacob} Bernard-Docker here soon. Hopefully, {Jake} Sanderson at the end of the year. Things have changed here and we’ve got to make room for some young players.”

NHL and NHLPA wait for Olympic regulations, players concerns growing

Chris Johnston: New info from the IOC: “Any confirmed positive at the Games must produce two negative tests 24 hours apart. Otherwise, the quarantine period can last from 21 days up to five weeks in accordance with Chinese law.”

David Pagnotta: Robin Lehner has already stated he won’t be going to the Olympics and there is growing concern from other players.

Have been told that there is a player that was expected to be on Team Canada who has withdrawn.

More players could start withdrawing their names.

David Pagnotta: Originally thought to be three weeks, the quarantine period could now be between three and five weeks. There are other very tight restrictions as well for Beijing.

The players are more hesitant.

Have spoken with some who still want to go and other are on the fence.