NHL News: Second Buyout Window, The Draft Lottery, and the Sabres Sign Two

A second buyout window

Puck Pedia: Teams that will have a second buyout window once their final arbitration case is settled/awarded:

Detroit Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders, Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, and the Florida Panthers.

The Draft Lottery

Jason Gregor: “A few GMs have told me they’d like to see draft lottery go back to only being able to move up four spots, like Devils in 2011, they won and went 8th to 4th, but three worst teams still picked 1, 2 and 3. And only one draft lottery. Wonder if that would pass?”

Sabres re-sign Reinhart and Ullmark

Lance Lysowski: The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Sam Reinhart to a one-year deal worth $5.2 million. He had been scheduled to have an arbitration hearing on Tuesday.

John Vogl: “Given Reinhart’s numbers and comparables, this seems like a team-friendly deal. What it does is set him up for next summer. He’ll then be one season away from UFA status, and the Sabres will have to buy those years in an extension or he’ll hit the market in 2022, when $ is better”

Lance Lysowski: The Buffalo Sabres and goaltender Linus Ullmark have agreed on a one-year deal worth $2.6 million before their arbitration hearing.

Puck Pedia: After the recent signings of Linus Ullmark and Sam Reinhart, the Sabres now have $5.9 million in projected salary cap space with 21 players under contract – 12 forwards, seven defense and two goalies.

Remaining restricted free agents – Lawrence Pilut and Victor Olofsson.

Puck Pedia: Once Victor Olofsson’s arbitration case is settled or if he signs before, the Sabres second buyout window will be open.

Kyle Okposo could be a buyout candidate. He has three years left on his contract at a $6 million salary cap hit with $9 million in salary and $5 million in signing bonuses. An Okposo buyout would save them $3 million in cash buy spreading out $6 million over six years.