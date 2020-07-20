NHL News: Selke and Norris Trophy Finalists Announced

Three Selke finalists have been named

David Satriano of NHL.com: The NHL announced the three finalists for the Selke Trophy – Patrice Bergeron (Bruins), Sean Couturier (Flyers) and Ryan O’Reilly (Blues).

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association vote on the Selke.

Chris Johnston: It is a record ninth time that Bergeron has been named a finalist for the Selke.

NHL Public Relations: “Couturier paced the NHL by winning 59.6% of his face-offs: 59.5% in the defensive zone; 60.4% in the neutral zone; 59.1% in the offensive zone.”

NHL Public Relations: “Bergeron led @NHLBruins forwards in shifts per game (22.9), playing an average of 18:44 – including 1:43 on the penalty kill – as the club allowed a League-low 174 goals.”

NHL Public Relations: “O’Reilly led the NHL in face-off wins (880) for a third consecutive season and also topped the League in percentage of team face-offs taken (38.7%).”

Three Norris Trophy finalists have been named

David Satriano of NHL.com: The NHL announced the three finalists for the Norris Trophy – John Carlson (Capitals), Victor Hedman (Lightning) and Roman Josi (Predators).

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association vote on the Norris.

NHL Public Relations: “John Carlson lead all NHL defensemen in scoring by a 10-point margin. Tallying a team- and career-high 15-60–75 in 69 games.”

NHL Public Relations: “Victor Hedman recorded his fourth consecutive season with 40+ assists and 50+ points.

During the Lightning’s 23-2-1 run from Dec. 23 through Feb. 17, he had an even-or-plus rating in 22 of the 26 games (+29 in all) and averaged 25:43 TOI per contest.

NHL Public Relations: “Roman Josi, who set a single-season franchise record for points by a defenseman (65), ranked among the top three league defenders in several categories: shots (1st, 260), points (2nd, 65), goals (T-2nd, 16), assists (2nd, 49) and average time on ice (3rd, 25:47/game).