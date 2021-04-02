NHL News: Senators, Canadiens, Lightning, Golden Knights, and Canucks

Senators sign Pinto

Ottawa Senators: The Senators have signed 2019 second-round draft pick Shane Pinto to a three-year entry-level deal.

“Shane should be very proud of what was an exceptional collegiate career,” said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. “He’s a player with a very high work ethic who demonstrates a strong ability to play effectively in all three zones. He was an elite faceoff performer at UND who possesses a great shot, including a deceptive one timer, and a knack for scoring from both in tight and from a distance.”

Bruce Garrioch: Pinto and Jacob Bernard-Docker will fly to Ottawa today.

Puck Pedia: Pinto’s entry-level deal starts this season and cannot slide.

2020-21: $832,500 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus

2021-22: $832,500 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $600,000 “A” performance bonuses

2022-23: $832,500 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $600,000 “A” performance bonuses

Cap Hit of $925,000 and a AAV of $1.325M

Canadiens sign a defenseman

Montreal Canadiens: The Montreal Canadiens have signed defenseman Corey Schueneman to a one-year contract that will kick in next season.

The 25-year old will get $725,000 in the NHL and $175,000 in the minors.

Schueneman has signed an AHL deal with the Laval Rocket back in July.

Lightning sign a forward

Puck Pedia: The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed undrafted forward Odeen Tufto to a one-year, entry-level deal that kicks in next season.

He’ll carry a $842,500 salary cap hit and a $925,000 AAV.

Stephenson suspended

NHL Player Safety: Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson suspended for three games.

Chris Johnston: Stephenson will forfeit $71,120.69 for his three games.

Golden Knights not able to fit in a full roster

Chris Johnston: The Vegas Golden Knights only used 16 skaters last night, 17 skaters the night before. They are in cap squeeze even more after Chandler Stephenson was suspended and defenseman Zach Whitecloud was injured. They recalled Dylan Coghlan on an emergency basis.

Canucks games postponed

Pierre LeBrun: Six more Vancouver Canucks tested positive last night. There could be more positive tests today.

Pierre LeBrun: Vancouver Canucks now have Adam Gaudette and Travis Hamonic on the NHL’s COVID protocol related absence list.

NHL Media: Statement from the NHL after Vancouver Canucks games needed to be postponed.

“The National Hockey League announced today that, as a result of two Vancouver Canucks Players and a member of the coaching staff being in the NHL’s COVID Protocols, the team’s games have been postponed through Tuesday, April 6. Pending test results in the coming days, it is expected that the Canucks will be able to resume their game schedule on Thursday, April 8, with a return to practice not occurring before April 6. The decision was made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups.”