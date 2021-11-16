NHL News: Senators Games Postponed, Protocol, Blues, Kessel, and Three Stars

Senators games postponed

NHL PR: Statement from NHL on postponing Ottawa Senators games.

“The National Hockey League announced today that as a result of 10 Ottawa Senators Players in the NHL’s COVID Protocol, and evidence of continued spread in recent days, the team’s games will be postponed at least through Saturday, Nov. 20. The decision was made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups.

As an appropriate precaution, the team’s training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed for Players until further notice. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the Senators’ regular season schedule.

The Senators organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, provincial and national agencies.”

Bruce Garrioch: Postponed were Tuesday’s game against the New Jersey Devils, Thursday’s game against the Nashville Predators, and Saturday’s game against the New York Rangers.

Mike Morreale: The Senators had 10 players on the COVID protocol list yesterday: Drake Batherson, Austin Watson, Alex Formenton, Dylan Gambrell, Connor Brown, Nick Holden, Victor Mete, Nikita Zaitsev, Josh Brown, and Matt Murray

Mike Morreale: “Ottawa hasn’t practiced since 11/5. The Sens announced on 11/6 that Austin Watson had been placed in COVID-19 protocol. They canceled practice on 11/8 for precautionary reasons after Nick Holden and associate coach Jack Capuano were placed in COVID-19 protocol the previous day.”

Bruce Garrioch: The Senators won’t skate before Saturday.

In and out of COVID protocol

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights forward William Carrier was placed in COVID protocol.

Arizona Coyotes PR: Coyotes forward Johan Larsson has been put in COVID protocol.

Blues recall Perunovich, waive Clifford and re-assign three

Puck Pedia: The Blues recalled Scott Perunovich and had to re-assign Joel Hofer, Dakota Joshua and Calle Rosen to the AHL.

The Blues freed up $1.37 million salary hap hit in their LTIR salary pool. They’ll use $1.13 million of their performance bonus pool. A total savings of $236,000.

Jeremy Rutherford: The St. Louis Blues have put forward Kyle Clifford on waivers. Clifford has an AAV of $1 million.

The Blues need to clear $907,000 in salary cap space to remove Oskar Sundqvist from the LTIR.

Iron Man streaks

Nice guy, tries hard, plays every game. Congratulations to @PKessel81 who recently moved into 3rd in NHL all-time consecutive games played. pic.twitter.com/WqpIVVNxr4 — NHLPA (@NHLPA) November 15, 2021

