NHL News: Senators, Kings, Blue Jackets, Flyers, Canadiens

Senators-Kings make a small trade

Sens Communication: The Ottawa Senators have traded defenseman Christian Wolanin to the Los Angeles Kings for forward Mike Amadio.

Cap Friendly: If Wolanin plays in at least 13 more games he’ll remain an RFA. If he plays 12 or under, he’ll become a Group 6 UFA at the end of this season.

Two on waivers

Chris Johnston: The Ottawa Senators have placed forward Artem Anisimov on waivers. The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed defenseman Scott Harrington on waivers.

Going pro up to Sanderson

Bruce Garrioch: The Ottawa Senators will give 2020 first-round pick Jake Sanderson the opportunity to go pro if he wants. The decision is up to Sanderson.

Hart getting a break

Charlie O’Connor: The Philadelphia Flyers are going to give goaltender Carter Hart a bit of a break to hopefully help him find his game. He didn’t dress last night and isn’t starting on Wednesday.

Blue Jackets sign 2019 draft pick

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed 2019 seventh-round pick (No. 212) Tyler Angle to a three-year, entry-level deal. The forward has been playing in the AHL on an ATO. He has four goals and three assists in six games.

Mark Scheig: Angle’s contract kicks in next season.

Caufield and Staal quarantining

Arpon Basu: Montreal Canadiens Cole Caufield flew to Montreal on Monday and will start his seven-day quarantine. He would be eligible to get of quarantine on April 5th, The Laval Rocket (AHL) play on April 6th and the Canadiens on April 9th.

Apron Basu: “Canadiens clarify that players arriving in Quebec from the United States – like Eric Staal and Cole Caufield – are in fact serving a 14-day quarantine. But they are being given permission to serve the second half as a “working quarantine” within the Canadiens bubble.”