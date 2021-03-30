NHL News: Senators, Kings, Blue Jackets, Flyers, Canadiens

Senators-Kings make a small trade
Sens Communication: The Ottawa Senators have traded defenseman Christian Wolanin to the Los Angeles Kings for forward Mike Amadio.
Cap Friendly: If Wolanin plays in at least 13 more games he’ll remain an RFA. If he plays 12 or under, he’ll become a Group 6 UFA at the end of this season.
Two on waivers
Chris Johnston: The Ottawa Senators have placed forward Artem Anisimov on waivers. The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed defenseman Scott Harrington on waivers.
Going pro up to Sanderson
Bruce Garrioch: The Ottawa Senators will give 2020 first-round pick Jake Sanderson the opportunity to go pro if he wants. The decision is up to Sanderson.
Hart getting a break
Charlie O’Connor: The Philadelphia Flyers are going to give goaltender Carter Hart a bit of a break to hopefully help him find his game. He didn’t dress last night and isn’t starting on Wednesday.
Blue Jackets sign 2019 draft pick
Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed 2019 seventh-round pick (No. 212) Tyler Angle to a three-year, entry-level deal. The forward has been playing in the AHL on an ATO. He has four goals and three assists in six games.
Mark Scheig: Angle’s contract kicks in next season.
Caufield and Staal quarantining
Arpon Basu: Montreal Canadiens Cole Caufield flew to Montreal on Monday and will start his seven-day quarantine. He would be eligible to get of quarantine on April 5th, The Laval Rocket (AHL) play on April 6th and the Canadiens on April 9th.
Apron Basu: “Canadiens clarify that players arriving in Quebec from the United States – like Eric Staal and Cole Caufield – are in fact serving a 14-day quarantine. But they are being given permission to serve the second half as a “working quarantine” within the Canadiens bubble.”
- Aron Basu: “Just to be perfectly clear, the “working quarantine” means practicing with the team, traveling with the team and playing against other teams. This seems to be more of a political messaging issue with no practical work-related changes for the players themselves.”