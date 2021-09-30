NHL News: Senators, Kraken, Coyotes, Canadiens, and Oilers

Senators sign Ostapchuk

PuckPedia: The Ottawa Senators sign 2021 second-round pick, 39th overall, forward Zack Ostapchuk to a three-year, entry-level contract. He’ll carry an $870,000 salary cap hit and a $925,000 AAV.

Yr 1/2: $750,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 GP Bonus, $80,000 minors.

Yr 3: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $80,000 minors.

Kraken sign McCormick

Cap Friendly: The Seattle Kraken have signed forward Max McCormick to a one-year, two-way deal.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $150,000 in the minors with $200,000 guaranteed.

Capobianco has a knee injury

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Kyle Capobianco is day-to-day with a knee injury.

Canadiens not rushing Edmundson

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme on injured defenseman Joel Edmundson: “Don’t want to rush it. Want to make sure he’s not stuck with that all year.”

They had hoped that Edmundson would be with the main group but his recovery has been back-and-forth.

Archibald undergoing tests for health issues

Ryan Rishaug: Edmonton Oilers forward Josh Archibald is undergoing to tests to determine what his health issue is.

Coach Dave Tippett said that Archibald hasn’t tested positive for COVID.

Archibald is having some health issues and isn’t able to vaccinated, but he hasn’t indicated that he planned on getting vaccinated.

Puck Pedia: “If Archibald starts year on IR, #Oilers could have opening roster of 23 healthy + Stalock/Archibald IR + Klefbom LTIR that’s $4.13M over cap. Sets LTIR pool w/in $33K of max possible. Can then put Stalock to LTIR & be able to exceed cap by $4.92M this yr.”