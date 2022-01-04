NHL News: Sens-Kraken Postponed, and In and Out of COVID Protocol

Senators and Kraken postponed

NHL Public Relations: The Senators – Kraken game on January 6th has been postponed.

“The National Hockey League announced today that, due to COVID-related issues affecting the Ottawa Senators, the Ottawa at Seattle game on Thursday, Jan. 6, has been postponed. The Senators will resume their regular season schedule on Saturday, Jan. 8, at Vancouver.

A make-up date for the game has yet to be established.”

Rick Dhaliwal: There had been some speculation about the Canucks – Senators game on Jan. 8th.

NHL deputy commissioner Billy Daly said that unless there is some significant changes to the circumstances, the game will go on.

In COVID protocol

Eric Stephens: Anaheim Ducks forwards Nic Deslauriers and Derek Grant have been put in COVID protocol. The Ducks canceled their practice yesterday after the two entered protocol.

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes forward Christian Fischer and defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin are out of protocol and practiced yesterday.

Sabres PR: Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo and defenseman Casey Fitzgerald have been put in COVID protocol.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski missed practice after a positive COVID test. He was getting retested.

Florida Panthers: Forwards Mason Marchment and Sam Reinhart were put in COVID protocol.

Zach Dooley: Los Angeles Kings forwards Alex Iafallo and Alex Turcotte didn’t practice due to being in COVID protocol.

Minnesota Wild PR: Forward Jordan Greenway remains in COVID protocol and wasn’t able to practice.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot, and forwards Zach Sanford and Chris Tierney were put in COVID protocol.

Bruce Garrioch : The Senators have nine players in COVID protocol. Goaltender Anton Forsberg is part of that number but could come off the protocol list today. None of the eight players would be eligible to play on Thursday.

: The Senators have nine players in COVID protocol. Goaltender Anton Forsberg is part of that number but could come off the protocol list today. None of the eight players would be eligible to play on Thursday. TSN 1200: The nine players who are out for the Senators include Forsberg, Tyler Ennis, Josh Norris, Nick Paul, Scott Heatherington, Jacob Bernard-Docker, Chabot, Tierney, and Sanford.

Philadelphia Flyers: Forward Jackson Cates and defenseman Nick Seeler have been put in COVID protocol.

Seattle Kraken PR: Forward Alex Wennberg is in COVID protocol.

Leafs PR: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews tested positive and missed practice. (He was getting retested)

Out of COVID protocol

Paul Hamilton: Buffalo Sabres forwards Mark Jankowski and Dylan Cozens are out of COVID protocol.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand is out of COVID protocol.

Dallas Stars: Out of COVID protocol are Radek Faksa, Luke Glendening, Jani Hakanpaa, Miro Heiskanen, Roope Hintz, Joel Kiviranta, Esa Lindell, Michael Raffl, Jason Robertson and Ryan Suter.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nick Leddy is out of COVID protocol and practiced yesterday.

George Richards: Florida Panthers defenseman Olli Juolevi is out of COVID protocol.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson is out of COVID protocol.

New York Rangers: Defenseman Ryan Lindgren and forward Kevin Rooney are out of COVID protocol.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis is out of COVID protocol.

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry is out of COVID protocol and could play in their back-to-backs this week.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote and forward Taylor Raddysh are out of COVID protocol.