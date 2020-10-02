NHL News: Sens-Panthers Trade, Bettman Talks Kraken/2020-21 Season/Salary Cap, and the Golden Knights Third Jersey

Senators acquire a defenseman from the Panthers

Sens Communication: The Ottawa Senators have sent a 2020 fourth-round pick (95th overall) to the Florida Panthers for defenseman Josh Brown.

Jameson Olive: Panthers GM Bill Zito: “With an additional fourth round selection in the upcoming draft, we look to continue to add to our organizational depth. We want to extend a thank you to Josh for his time with the Panthers organization and in the South Florida community”

Jameson Olive: The Panthers now have eight picks in the 2020 NHL draft. They have two picks in the third- and fourth-rounds.

Murray Pam: Brown is a pending restricted free agent that is arbitration eligible. He is owed a qualifying offer of $735,000.

Gary Bettman on the Kraken, the 2020-21 season, and the salary cap

TSN Vancouver Radio: Gary Bettman on the Seattle Kraken: “Seattle is on schedule. They’re open for 2021-22 season. The building is on schedule. They’re doing good in the marketing place. Vancouver now has a geographic rival. The pacific northwest will thrive now from a hockey stand point by having another club there.”

TSN Vancouver Radio: Bettman on the 2020-21 season: “We don’t know know whether or not we’ll have fans in the building. We don’t know about COVID in the future. We don’t even know about travel restrictions. We’re focusing on what the options are. We’d like to open Dec. 1 but that might slide to late Dec/Jan.”

TSN Vancouver Radio: Bettman on the salary cap: “Cap will be flat for at least a couple years. Because we could be down 800M-1B due to COVID, the cap theoretically may need to come down. We decided not to because it may be disruptive. When things get back to normal, hopefully we catch back up to where we we were.”

The Vegas Golden Knights unveil their new third-jersey

Here are some of the deets behind the GOLD JERSEY 🤩 pic.twitter.com/1eAjWwh21l — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 2, 2020

Featuring new cresting materials and construction technology, the Gold jersey reduces crest weight by up to 46% pic.twitter.com/0i4RgDm9kZ — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 2, 2020

The sleeves of the jersey feature an embossed white filigree pattern pic.twitter.com/hSqyJbvr4D — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 2, 2020

The kit will be worn with white gloves typically worn with the Golden Knights away sweater pic.twitter.com/BVl4DxJWYg — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 2, 2020

Players will wear the grey helmet associated with home uniforms while wearing the gold jersey pic.twitter.com/zyH8cup7qc — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 2, 2020