NHL News: Sharks, Aubel-Kubel, Coburn Retires, and Poolman Suspended

Sharks getting seven players back

San Jose Sharks: San Jose Sharks players coming out of COVID protocol include Kevin Labanc, Erik Karlsson, Timo Meier, Jake Middleton, Matt Nieto, Radim Simek, and Marc-Edouard Vlasic.

Management staff coming out of protocol include head coach Bob Boughner, head trainer Ray Tufts and equipment manager Mike Aldrich.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel on waivers

Philadelphia Flyers: Forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel was put on waivers.

Charlie O’Connor: Two reasons why Aube-Kubel was put on waivers:

“1) He’s clearly at the bottom of the fourth line rotation at the moment, even below Patrick Brown.

2) If PHI had waived Brown (or MacEwen), it would be a 99.9% chance he’d be claimed by his old team. NAK, OTOH, actually has a chance to clear.”

Braydon Coburn retires

NHLPA: Defenseman Braydon Coburn retires from the NHL after 16 seasons and 983 NHL games.

He was drafted 8th overall in the first round of the 2003 draft by the Atlanta Thrashers. Coburn played five teams.

“Walking into NHL buildings for the last 16 years, surrounded by hockey’s greatest players, coaches, management, trainers, officials, and fans, has been an incredible privilege. I’m very proud to have come into the league as an Atlanta Thrasher, proudly wore the orange and black as a member of the Philadelphia Flyers, won a Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning and finished my career with the Ottawa Senators and the New York Islanders.”

Poolman suspended

NHL Player Safety: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tucker Poolman was suspended for two games for high-sticking Colorado Avalanche forward Kiefer Sherwood.