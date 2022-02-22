NHL News: Sharks, Blackhawks, Maple Leafs and MacKinnon

Sharks claim Dzingel and waive Pederson

Chris Johnston: The San Jose Sharks have claimed forward Ryan Dzingel off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Curtis Pashelka: Sharks coach Bob Boughner on Dzingel: “History shows that, given the chance, I think he can produce. More than anything for us, he’s a guy that doesn’t cost us anything. It’s a little bit of an injection of some energy here.”

Chris Johnston: The Sharks have placed Lane Pederson on waivers.

Hull no longer a Blackhawks ambassador

Ben Pope: A statement from the Chicago Blackhawks on Bobby Hull no longer being a team ambassador.

“We’re redefining the role of team ambassador – which unfortunately comes on the heels of losing two very special members of that family. When it comes to Bobby, specifically, we jointly agreed earlier this season that he will retire from any official team role.”

Maple Leafs acquire a goaltender

Toronto Maple Leafs: The Maple Leafs have acquired goaltender Carter Hutton from the Arizona Coyotes for future considerations.

Craig Morgan: Hutton was re-assigned to Tucson (AHL) after he cleared waivers and before he was traded to the Maple Leafs. After the trade, the Maple Leafs loaned Hutton to Tuscon. Hutton is still recovering from a knee injury suffered on October 25th and will stay with his wife and kids.

Pierre LeBrun: Hutton will stay in Tucson for now but at some point believes the Maple Leafs could re-assign him to the Marlies. The Leafs added some goalie depth at no cost.

Cap Friendly: “This trade brings the Coyotes down to 44 contracts (the limit is 50) This opens up significant flexibility to take on contracts leading up to the trade deadline With half the league using LTIR to remain compliant, shedding cap will be a necessity for many teams who are buyers”

Carter Hutton, acquired by TOR, oh dear pic.twitter.com/uRCtsV2PnY — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) February 22, 2022

