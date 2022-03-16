NHL News: Sharks Extend Tomas Hertl, and the Rangers trade for Frank Vatrano
Sharks extend Hertl

Elliotte Friedman: The San Jose Sharks have signed forward Tomas Hertl to an eight-year contract extension.

Cap Friendly: The eight-year, $65.1 million contract has an AAV of $8,137,500.

2022-23: $5.75 million salary and a $2.5 million signing bonus
2023-24: $7.5 million salary and a $2.5 million signing bonus
2024-25: $7.75 million salary and a $2.5 million signing bonus
2025-26: $7.5 million salary and a $2.5 million signing bonus
2026-27: $3.25 million salary and a $4.75 million signing bonus
2027-28: $2.3 million salary and a $4 million signing bonus
2028-29: $3.75 million salary and a $2.4 million signing bonus
2029-30: $3.75 million salary and a $2.4 million signing bonus

Rangers acquire Vatrano from the Panthers

Vince Z. Mercogliano: The New York Rangers have acquired forward Frank Vatrano from the Florida Panthers for a 2022 fourth-round pick.

Frank Seravalli: The Rangers have two second-round picks – theirs and the Jets – and the Panthers will get the lower of the two.

David Dwork: Panthers GM Bill Zito on Vatrano: “After almost five seasons with the club, we want to thank Frank for his professionalism and compete. His team-first approach was always appreciated, and we wish him all the best moving forward.”

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Vatrano is a pending UFA with a $2.533 cap hit.

Cap Friendly: The Panthers now have $5,453,347 in space in their LTI salary pool

Vince Z. Mercogliano: “Vatrano had been pushed down in a deep FLA lineup, but he brings some bottom-6 scoring punch. 10 goals this season and at least 16 in each of the previous 3. Can play multiple positions, but not strong on FOs. Brings some speed and a 53.21% xGF. A likely third-liner for #NYR

 