NHL News: Sharks Extend Tomas Hertl, and the Rangers trade for Frank Vatrano

Sharks extend Hertl

Elliotte Friedman: The San Jose Sharks have signed forward Tomas Hertl to an eight-year contract extension.

Cap Friendly: The eight-year, $65.1 million contract has an AAV of $8,137,500.

2022-23: $5.75 million salary and a $2.5 million signing bonus

2023-24: $7.5 million salary and a $2.5 million signing bonus

2024-25: $7.75 million salary and a $2.5 million signing bonus

2025-26: $7.5 million salary and a $2.5 million signing bonus

2026-27: $3.25 million salary and a $4.75 million signing bonus

2027-28: $2.3 million salary and a $4 million signing bonus

2028-29: $3.75 million salary and a $2.4 million signing bonus

2029-30: $3.75 million salary and a $2.4 million signing bonus

Tomas Hertl, signed to an 8x$8M extension by SJ, is a high-end two way number one centre who is well-rounded offensively and has a strong track record of strong defensive play as well. #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/W3fC49x2fj — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 16, 2022

Tomas Hertl is a fantastic player who should be well worth his $8M x 8 year extension.

But it’s still a move that doesn’t make much sense for a franchise on a downward trajectory. pic.twitter.com/GAb1QdzFuY — dom at the athletic (@domluszczyszyn) March 16, 2022

The San Jose Sharks have re-signed Tomas Hertl to 8-year extension with around $8M per year. Hertl is legit 1st line, two-way great center. He deserves this deal for sure. On other hand, we don’t understand Sharks, what is exactly their plan? pic.twitter.com/Dm4biOSdwV — Andy & Rono (@HockeyStatsCZ) March 16, 2022

Rangers acquire Vatrano from the Panthers

Vince Z. Mercogliano: The New York Rangers have acquired forward Frank Vatrano from the Florida Panthers for a 2022 fourth-round pick.

Frank Seravalli: The Rangers have two second-round picks – theirs and the Jets – and the Panthers will get the lower of the two.

David Dwork: Panthers GM Bill Zito on Vatrano: “After almost five seasons with the club, we want to thank Frank for his professionalism and compete. His team-first approach was always appreciated, and we wish him all the best moving forward.”

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Vatrano is a pending UFA with a $2.533 cap hit.

Cap Friendly: The Panthers now have $5,453,347 in space in their LTI salary pool

Vince Z. Mercogliano: “Vatrano had been pushed down in a deep FLA lineup, but he brings some bottom-6 scoring punch. 10 goals this season and at least 16 in each of the previous 3. Can play multiple positions, but not strong on FOs. Brings some speed and a 53.21% xGF. A likely third-liner for #NYR“