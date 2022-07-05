NHL News: Sharks, Islanders, Flyers, Maple Leafs, and Senators

The Sharks hire Mike Grier as their next GM

Sharks Introduce Mike Grier as General Manager https://t.co/Bh3rI49cVc — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 5, 2022

NHL Public Relations: Grier is the first Black GM in NHL history. He has over 1,000 NHL games and has been a scout, assistant coach, and a hockey operations advisor.

Curtis Pashelka: Grier says they want to win and are not looking to rebuild. He did add that they may be “a few bumps in the road.”

The Islanders name two assistant coaches

Kevin Kurz: The New York Islanders have named Doug Houda and Brian Wiseman assistant coaches.

The Flyers hire Brad Shaw

Philadelphia Flyers: The Flyers have named Brad Shaw an associate coach and he will focus on the defense,

The Maple Leafs promote three to AGMs

Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs have promoted Hayley Wickenheiser, Ryan Hardy and Darryl Metcalf to assistant GMs. Curtis Sanford was named their goaltending coach.

The Senators to buy out Colin White

Elliotte Friedman: The Ottawa Senators have placed forward Colin White on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout.

Puck Pedia: Since White is under 26-years old, his buyout is 1/3 of his contract. He had three years left at a $4.75 million cap hit.

2022-23: $875,000 cap hit – a $3.875 million savings

2023-24: $875,000 cap hit – a $3.875 million savings

2024-25: -$625,000 cap credit $5.375 million savings

2025-26: $875,000 cap hit – $3.875 million savings

2026-27: $875,000 cap hit – $3.875 million savings

2027-28: $875,000 cap hit – $3.875 million savings

Colin White, bought out by OTT, is a bottom six forward who has struggled to produce since signing a long-term deal with the Senators. Might be a useful pickup on a show-me deal. #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/WCaLH7eFjS — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 5, 2022

Colin White has one of the weirdest player cards. He had almost zero production, and also awful luck. He still grades out as a positive impact player. He made too much money to provide zero production, but he’s a good buy low free agent candidate. https://t.co/PV0OwbEEeq pic.twitter.com/ambm0eNcXj — Next Level Stats (@NextLevelStat) July 5, 2022