NHL News: Sharks, Islanders, Flyers, Maple Leafs, and Senators
The Sharks hire Mike Grier as their next GM

NHL Public Relations: Grier is the first Black GM in NHL history. He has over 1,000 NHL games and has been a scout, assistant coach, and a hockey operations advisor.

Curtis Pashelka: Grier says they want to win and are not looking to rebuild. He did add that they may be “a few bumps in the road.”

The Islanders name two assistant coaches

Kevin Kurz: The New York Islanders have named Doug Houda and Brian Wiseman assistant coaches.

The Flyers hire Brad Shaw

Philadelphia Flyers: The Flyers have named Brad Shaw an associate coach and he will focus on the defense,

The Maple Leafs promote three to AGMs

Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs have promoted Hayley Wickenheiser, Ryan Hardy and Darryl Metcalf to assistant GMs. Curtis Sanford was named their goaltending coach.

The Senators to buy out Colin White

Elliotte Friedman: The Ottawa Senators have placed forward Colin White on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout.

Puck Pedia: Since White is under 26-years old, his buyout is 1/3 of his contract. He had three years left at a $4.75 million cap hit.

2022-23: $875,000 cap hit – a $3.875 million savings
2023-24: $875,000 cap hit – a $3.875 million savings
2024-25: -$625,000 cap credit $5.375 million savings
2025-26: $875,000 cap hit – $3.875 million savings
2026-27: $875,000 cap hit – $3.875 million savings
2027-28: $875,000 cap hit – $3.875 million savings

 

 