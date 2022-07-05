NHL News: Sharks, Islanders, Flyers, Maple Leafs, and Senators

The Sharks hire Mike Grier as their next GM
Sharks Introduce Mike Grier as General Manager https://t.co/Bh3rI49cVc
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 5, 2022
NHL Public Relations: Grier is the first Black GM in NHL history. He has over 1,000 NHL games and has been a scout, assistant coach, and a hockey operations advisor.
Curtis Pashelka: Grier says they want to win and are not looking to rebuild. He did add that they may be “a few bumps in the road.”
The Islanders name two assistant coaches
Kevin Kurz: The New York Islanders have named Doug Houda and Brian Wiseman assistant coaches.
The Flyers hire Brad Shaw
Philadelphia Flyers: The Flyers have named Brad Shaw an associate coach and he will focus on the defense,
The Maple Leafs promote three to AGMs
Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs have promoted Hayley Wickenheiser, Ryan Hardy and Darryl Metcalf to assistant GMs. Curtis Sanford was named their goaltending coach.
The Senators to buy out Colin White
Elliotte Friedman: The Ottawa Senators have placed forward Colin White on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout.
Puck Pedia: Since White is under 26-years old, his buyout is 1/3 of his contract. He had three years left at a $4.75 million cap hit.
2022-23: $875,000 cap hit – a $3.875 million savings
2023-24: $875,000 cap hit – a $3.875 million savings
2024-25: -$625,000 cap credit $5.375 million savings
2025-26: $875,000 cap hit – $3.875 million savings
2026-27: $875,000 cap hit – $3.875 million savings
2027-28: $875,000 cap hit – $3.875 million savings
Colin White, bought out by OTT, is a bottom six forward who has struggled to produce since signing a long-term deal with the Senators. Might be a useful pickup on a show-me deal. #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/WCaLH7eFjS
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 5, 2022
Colin White has one of the weirdest player cards. He had almost zero production, and also awful luck. He still grades out as a positive impact player.
He made too much money to provide zero production, but he’s a good buy low free agent candidate. https://t.co/PV0OwbEEeq pic.twitter.com/ambm0eNcXj
— Next Level Stats (@NextLevelStat) July 5, 2022
The Ottawa Senators have placed Colin White on unconditional waivers for purposes of a buyout. We can understand why the Senators did this. On other hand, he’s still only 25 years old and Ottawa is nowhere close to be Stanley Cup contender or something like that. pic.twitter.com/4aIV4vVdsi
— Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) July 5, 2022