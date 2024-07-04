NHL News: Sharks, Kraken, Devils, Senators, Utah, Ducks, Red Wings, and Panthers

The San Jose Sharks add two to their coaching staff

Sheng Peng: The San Jose Sharks named Doug Houda and Jeff Ulmer as assistant coaches.

The Seattle Kraken hire the NHL’s first female assistant coach

Bob Condor of NHL.com: Jessica Campbell will be the first woman to be behind the bench of an NHL team as she was named assistant coach, along with Bob Woods, for the Seattle Kraken

“Jessica and I spent the last two years coaching in Coachella Valley,” said Bylsma. “I’m confident of what she can do for our staff and bring to the players. I watched her build strong relationships with prospects such as Tye Kartye, Shane Wright and Ryker Evans. She has the ability to relate to players about their games and what they bring to a team.

She’s demonstrated that over the last two seasons, not just with Tye Kartye and the others, but John Hayden and Max McCormick, among others. That’s why she is such an appealing candidate and why she’s joining our staff.”

A few New Jersey Devils injury notes

Kristy Flannery: New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald said that defenseman Dougie Hamilton is back to a100 percent as expected. Forwards Jack Hughes and Timo Meier are on track to be ready for the start of training camp.

The Ottawa Senators and Utah Hockey Club make a trade

Ottawa Senators: The Ottawa Senators have traded forward Egor Sokolov to the Utah Hockey Club for Jan Jenik.

“Jan is a versatile and skilled forward,” said Staios. “Capable of playing at both centre and on the wing, he’s tenacious and demonstrates good offensive upside.”

The Anaheim Ducks and Detroit Red Wings make a trade

Frank Seravalli: The Detroit Red Wings have traded forward Robby Fabbri and a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick to the Anaheim Ducks for goaltender Gage Alexander.

The condition on the pick is that the Ducks get their earlier of the Red Wings or Boston Bruins pick.

Cap Friendly: The Ducks are now above the salary floor for next season.

Robby Fabbri, acquired by ANA, is a bottom six scoring winger. Decent finisher but not much else to write home about. #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/TtRkB84aNH — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 3, 2024

The Florida Panthers lock up Anton Lundell

Elliotte Friedman: The Florida Panthers have signed forward Anton Lundell to a six-year, $30 million deal – a $5 million cap hit.

Jameson Olive: The 22-year old Lundell:

112 pts in 216 regular-season games

28 pts in 54 playoff games

5 assists in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final

54.9% in the faceoff circle in 2023-24

Anton Lundell, signed 6x$5M by FLA, is a young two-way centre who kills penalties. Hasn’t been a prolific producer or chance creator yet but chipped in at clutch moments in the 2024 Cup run. #TimetoHunt pic.twitter.com/KO1RNSBJyC — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 3, 2024