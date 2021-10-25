NHL News: Sharks-Senators Trade, Getzlef, Aube-Kubel, Blackhawks In Protocol and Sellout Streak Over

Gambrell traded to the Senators

Puck Pedia: The San Jose Sharks traded 25-year old forward Dylan Gambrell to the Ottawa Senators for a 2022 seventh-round pick.

Gabrell will be a RFA at the end of the season and carries a $1.1 million salary cap hit.

Curtis Pashelka: “Gambrell’s long-term future with the Sharks was iffy at best after he was reassigned to the Barracuda at the end of camp. Maybe could’ve gotten more for him than a seventh-rounder, but this feels like Doug Wilson trying to do right by the player & put him in a position to succeed.”

Curtis Pashelka: The Sharks had put Gambrell on waivers on October 9th and he went unclaimed. so you couldn’t expect much more than a seventh-round pick.

Curtis Pashelka: Senators GM Pierre Dorion on Gambrell: “Dylan’s a good-skating centre, a strong checker and a responsible penalty killer. We have a void at center on account of some recent injuries and Dylan will help us with that need.”

Bruce Garrioch: The Senators have some injurie so they added some depth.

Getzlaf and Aube-Kubel fined

NHL Player Safety: Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Getzlaf was fined $1,000 for a dangerous trip on Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek.

NHL Player Safety: Philadelphia Flyers forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel was fined $2,687.50 for kneeing Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment.

More Blackhawks in COVID protocol

Carlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks forwards Patrick Kane and Jujhar Khaira, defenseman Riley Stillman, and Marc Crawford and Tomas Mitell are in COVID-19 protocol.

All coaches who were behind the bench last night were wearing masks.

Blackhawks sellout streak over

Ben Pope: The Chicago Blackhawks sellout streak has ended at 535 games. Attendance to last night’s game was 19,042.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Statement from the Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz:

“We think our fans for bringing the energy each and every game night – and in this moment, it’s hard to be anything but grateful to them for showing up in full force for more than 530 games in a row. We’re actively building toward more competitive play on the ice as well as an experience that invites fans back following the COVID-19 pandemic. But it’s also important to note that we’ve set a number of goals to welcome new and more diverse audiences into Blackhawks hockey moving forward, and greater accessibility to tickets is a big part of that. This a great opportunity to reassure fans both new and old that there is absolutely a seat here for them.”