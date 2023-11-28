NHL News: Sharks sign Justin Bailey, Ryan Hartman suspended, and NHL highlights from last night

Sharks sign Justin Bailey

San Jose Sharks: The Sharks sign Justin Bailey to a one-year, two-way contract.

San Jose Sharks PR: “Bailey leads the @sjbarracuda in goals this season and is tied for second on the club with 11 points.”

Ryan Hartman Suspended

The final piece of Minnesota Wild news comes from the Department of Player Safety. They announced had been suspended two games for tripping Detroit forward Alex DeBrincat.

Minnesota’s Ryan Hartman has been suspended for two games for tripping Detroit’s Alex DeBrincat. https://t.co/pYocygx1Yp — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 27, 2023

NHL Highlights

San Jose Sharks 2 – Washington Capitals 1

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Calgary Flames 2 – Vegas Golden Knights 1

Colorado Avalanche 4 – Tampa Bay Lightning 1

Buffalo Sabres 5 – New York Rangers 1

Columbus Blue Jackets 5 – Boston Bruins 2

Florida Panthers 5 – Ottawa Senators 0