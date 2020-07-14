NHL News: Shaw and Alzner Opt-Out, COVID-19 Testing Statement, and NHL Award Finalists Being Named This Week

Shaw opts out

Andrew Shaw: (Part of a statement on opting-out) is feeling healthy and close to being healed from the last, and previous concussions.

“With all that being said, along with my family who has shown me so much support, we have come to the difficult decision that these extra five months until next season would be great for my health and recovery. I look forward to being back next season, better and stronger then ever! There’s nothing I would love more then to be back out on the ice with the boys battling for Lord Stanley.”

Alzner Opts Out

Elliotte Friedman: Karl Alzner‘s statement after opting out.

“After much consideration, I am opting out of the return to play for the health and safety of me and my family. I’m hoping everyone stays safe during this time. I’m very appreciative to have support from all of my current and former teammates.”

The NHL’s COVID-19 testing statement

NHL Public Relations: The NHL’s summary statement on COVID-19 testing results for Phase 2.

“The NHL had an excess of 600 players report to Club training/practice facilities for optional participation in Phase 2 activities. There were 4,934 COVID-19 tests administered to this group of Players. Those tests resulted in a total of 30 returning confirmed positive test results for COVID-19. In addition, the League is aware of 13 additional Players who tested positive for COVID-19 outside of Phase 2 Protocol. All Players who tested positive were/have been self-isolated and were/are following CDC and Health Canada protocols. During Phase 3, the NHL will continue to provide regular updates on the number of tests administered to Players and the results of those tests. The League will not be providing information on the identity of the Players or Clubs.”

NHL Awards finalists coming this week

Dan Rosen: The NHL will start announcing NHL Awards finalists.

Tuesday, July 14th – Ted Lindsay Award

Wednesday, July 15th – Calder Memorial Trophy and Jack Adams Award

Thursday, July 16th – Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy and Lady Byng Memorial Trophy

Friday, July 17th – Vezina Trophy and Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award

Monday, July 20th – Frenk J. Selke Trophy and James Norris Memorial Trophy

Tuesday, July 21st – Hart Memorial