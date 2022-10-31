NHL News: Sheahan to waivers, Dellandrea fined, Canuck announcement and Injury Notes

Riley Sheahan on waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Buffalo Sabres have placed forward Riley Sheahan on waivers.

Stars Ty Dellandrea fined

Ty Dellandrea was fined $2333.33, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for this goaltender interference on Igor Shesterkin. pic.twitter.com/Annhb4sdCW — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 30, 2022

A major new press conference for the Canucks

Brendan Batchelor: The Vancouver Canucks will be holding a “major news press conference” today at 2:30 pm.

Rick Dhaliwal: This will likely be for a new TV radio deal.

NHL Injury notes

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones will be out for three to four weeks with a thumb injury. He blocked a shot on Saturday.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman didn’t return for the third period.

Minnesota Wild PR: Wild forward Marcus Foligno missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Michael Russo: Foligno will be re-evaluated back in Minnesota.

Sportsnet: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin was in Los Angeles over the weekend seeing a specialist. He was placed on the LTIR earlier in the week. He has as neck injury.

Ben Kuzma: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes on his lower-body injury: “I missed a week before the season, practised at UBC and we left for Edmonton. I was dealing with it then and it was a little sore, but I thought it was behind me. After every game it got worse to a point where we had to shut it down.”