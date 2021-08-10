NHL News: Shesterkin, Hart, Jones, Comtois, Colton, Peeke and Lysell

Rangers extend Igor Shesterkin

Puck Pedia: The New York Rangers signed goaltender Igor Shesterkin to a four-year deal worth $22.7 million, a $5.667 million cap hit.

2021-22: $2 million salary + $1 million signing bonus

2022-23: $6 million salary

2023-24: $5 million salary + $2 million signing bonus & 10 team no trade list

2024-25: $6.67 million salary & 10 team no trade

Larry Brooks: “Largest second contract ever for NHL goaltender, eclipsing Bobrovsky’s $5.625M per.”

The New York Rangers have re-signed Igor Shesterkin to four-year deal with $5.667M per year. Whoa. Yeah, Shesterkin had great rookie season. But as you know, goalie are just voodoo and he’s still young. But in the end, this is can be good contract. We’ll see what happen. pic.twitter.com/Dt5ZNaSaU6 — Andy & Rono 📊 (@HockeyStatsCZ) August 9, 2021

Flyers extend Carter Hart

Frank Seravalli: Carter Hart’s three-year contract extension with the Philadelphia Flyers is worth $11.937 million, a $3.979 million salary cap hit.

2021-22: $3.2 million salary with a $279,000 signing bonus.

2022-23: $3.6 million salary with a $379,000 signing bonus.

2023-24: $4.479 million salary.

Hart will be owed a $4.479 million qualifying offer.

The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed Carter Hart to three-year deal with $3.98M per year. It’s fair deal in our eyes. Yeah, Hart had terrible last season but he was a TOP5 goalie in the season before. We believe he’ll have a bounce back year. He should be good again. pic.twitter.com/znxi0fwUzR — Andy & Rono 📊 (@HockeyStatsCZ) August 9, 2021

Salary details for Max Jones and Max Comtois

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for Max Jones’ three-year, $1.295 million cap hit with the Anaheim Ducks.

2021-22: $1.1 million

2022-23: $1.285 million

2023-24: $1.5 million

He’ll be an RFA when the deal expires and owed a $1.5 million qualifying offer.

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for Max Comtois’ two-year, $2.0375 million cap hit with the Anaheim Ducks.

2021-22: $1.525 million

2022-23: $2.445 million

He’ll be an RFA when the deal expires and owed a $2.445 million qualifying offer.

Lightning re-sign Ross Colton

Erik Erlendsson: The Tampa Bay Lightning re-signed Ross Colton forward Ross Colton to a two-year, $2.25 million contract.

2021-22: $1 million

2022-23: $1.25 million

He had been scheduled to have an arbitration hearing next Monday.

Puck Pedia: The Lightning are now $6.865 million over the salary cap with 22 players under contract.

They can go over the cap by $6.875 million with Brent Seabrook on the LTIR. They have a projected $9.045 million on offseason cap space.

Blue Jackets sign Andrew Peeke

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Andrew Peeke to a two-year contract worth $1.575 million.

2021-22: $750,000

2022-23: $825,000

Bruins sign Fabian Lysell

Joe Haggerty: The Boston Bruins have signed 2021 first-round pick Fabian Lysell to a three-year entry-level contract. He’ll carry a $925,000 salary cap hit.