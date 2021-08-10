NHL News: Shesterkin, Hart, Jones, Comtois, Colton, Peeke and Lysell
Contract details for new deals for Igor Sheshterkin, Carter Hart, Max Jones, Max Comtois, Ross Colton, Andrew Peeke and Fabian Lysell.
Rangers extend Igor Shesterkin

Puck Pedia: The New York Rangers signed goaltender Igor Shesterkin to a four-year deal worth $22.7 million, a $5.667 million cap hit.

2021-22: $2 million salary + $1 million signing bonus
2022-23: $6 million salary
2023-24: $5 million salary + $2 million signing bonus & 10 team no trade list
2024-25: $6.67 million salary & 10 team no trade

Larry Brooks: “Largest second contract ever for NHL goaltender, eclipsing Bobrovsky’s $5.625M per.”

Flyers extend Carter Hart

Frank Seravalli: Carter Hart’s three-year contract extension with the Philadelphia Flyers is worth $11.937 million, a $3.979 million salary cap hit.

2021-22: $3.2 million salary with a $279,000 signing bonus.
2022-23: $3.6 million salary with a $379,000 signing bonus.
2023-24: $4.479 million salary.

Hart will be owed a $4.479 million qualifying offer.

Salary details for Max Jones and Max Comtois

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for Max Jones’ three-year, $1.295 million cap hit with the Anaheim Ducks.

2021-22: $1.1 million
2022-23: $1.285 million
2023-24: $1.5 million

He’ll be an RFA when the deal expires and owed a $1.5 million qualifying offer.

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for Max Comtois’ two-year, $2.0375 million cap hit with the Anaheim Ducks.

2021-22: $1.525 million
2022-23: $2.445 million

He’ll be an RFA when the deal expires and owed a $2.445 million qualifying offer.

Lightning re-sign Ross Colton

Erik Erlendsson: The Tampa Bay Lightning re-signed Ross Colton forward Ross Colton to a two-year, $2.25 million contract.

2021-22: $1 million
2022-23: $1.25 million

He had been scheduled to have an arbitration hearing next Monday.

Puck Pedia: The Lightning are now $6.865 million over the salary cap with 22 players under contract.

They can go over the cap by $6.875 million with Brent Seabrook on the LTIR. They have a projected $9.045 million on offseason cap space.

Blue Jackets sign Andrew Peeke

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Andrew Peeke to a two-year contract worth $1.575 million.

2021-22: $750,000
2022-23: $825,000

Bruins sign Fabian Lysell

Joe Haggerty: The Boston Bruins have signed 2021 first-round pick Fabian Lysell to a three-year entry-level contract. He’ll carry a $925,000 salary cap hit.

 