NHL News: Sidney Crosby Records his 1,400 Point in 1,100 Games

Wes Crosby of NHL.com: Pittsburgh Penguins Sidney Crosby recorded his 1,400th NHL point in his 1,100th game. He’s scored 514 goals and recorded 886 assists. He is the 22nd player to record 1,400 points and the seventh fastest.

“It’s fun being in an emotional game like that down the stretch here in the season,” Crosby said. “You know, obviously, the points are so important always, but especially now when we’re fighting for position. So you just want to find a way to contribute. For that one to go in in overtime, and to get two points, is huge.

“I’ll take that if that’s what comes with it. But I think we’re all just trying to get points and play the right way, give ourselves the best chance here.”

 

Rk Name Pos GP G A P
1 Wayne Gretzky F 1487 894 1963 2857
2 Jaromír Jágr F 1733 766 1155 1921
3 Mark Messier F 1756 694 1193 1887
4 Gordie Howe F 1767 801 1049 1850
5 Ron Francis F 1731 549 1249 1798
6 Marcel Dionne F 1348 731 1040 1771
7 Steve Yzerman F 1514 692 1063 1755
8 Mario Lemieux F 915 690 1033 1723
9 Joe Sakic F 1378 625 1016 1641
10 Phil Esposito F 1282 717 873 1590
11 Ray Bourque D 1612 410 1169 1579
12 Joe Thornton F 1710 430 1108 1538
13 Mark Recchi F 1652 577 956 1533
14 Paul Coffey D 1409 396 1135 1531
15 Stan Mikita F 1396 541 926 1467
16 Teemu Selänne F 1451 684 773 1457
17 Bryan Trottier F 1279 524 901 1425
18 Adam Oates F 1337 341 1079 1420
19 Doug Gilmour F 1474 450 964 1414
20 Dale Hawerchuk F 1188 518 891 1409
21 Alexander Ovechkin F 1267 775 628 1403
22 Sidney Crosby F 1100 514 886 1400

Stats from QuantHockey