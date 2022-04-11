NHL News: Sidney Crosby Records his 1,400 Point in 1,100 Games

Wes Crosby of NHL.com: Pittsburgh Penguins Sidney Crosby recorded his 1,400th NHL point in his 1,100th game. He’s scored 514 goals and recorded 886 assists. He is the 22nd player to record 1,400 points and the seventh fastest.

“It’s fun being in an emotional game like that down the stretch here in the season,” Crosby said. “You know, obviously, the points are so important always, but especially now when we’re fighting for position. So you just want to find a way to contribute. For that one to go in in overtime, and to get two points, is huge.

“I’ll take that if that’s what comes with it. But I think we’re all just trying to get points and play the right way, give ourselves the best chance here.”

On this day in 2022, Sidney Crosby scored his 1,400th career point, becoming the 22nd player in NHL history to reach the milestone #Hockey365 #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/7hyvk2Cpsc — Mike Commito (@mikecommito) April 10, 2022

Sidney Crosby (2-1—3) recorded his 1,400th career point (514-886—1,400 in 1,100 GP). He became the 22nd player in NHL history to reach the mark and just the third active, joining Joe Thornton (1,538) and Alex Ovechkin (1,403).#NHLStats: https://t.co/55geAWNwnS pic.twitter.com/iyCpClEyJi — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 10, 2022

Stats from QuantHockey