NHL News: Signings by the Canadiens, Kings, Bruins, Maple Leafs, Hurricanes and Wild

The Canadiens sign Joshua Roy

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens have signed their 2021 fifth-round pick, 150th overall, forward Joshua Roy to a three-year entry-level contract.

2022-23: $750,000 in the NHL, $92,500 signing bonus and $10,500 in Junior.

2023-24: $775,000 in the NHL, $92,500 signing bonus and $80,000 in the minors.

2024-25: $775,000 in the NHL,$85,000 signing bonus and $80,000 in the minors.

Roy is currently second in QMJHL scoring with 36 goals and 56 assists for 92 points in 50 games for the Sherbrooke Phoenix.

The Kings sign Kim Nousiainen

LA Kings PR: The Los Angeles Kings have signed thei 2019 fourth-round pick, defenseman Kim Nousiainen to a three-year entry-level deal with an AAV of $859,167. The contract will kick in next year.

He has signed an ATO with the Ontario Reign earlier this week.

The Bruins sign Brandon Bussi

Boston Bruins: The Bruins have signed Western Michigan University goaltender Brandon Bussi to a one-year, entry-level contract.

The contract kicks in next season and carries an $825,000 salary cap hit.

He will sign an ATO with the Providence Bruins to finish out the season.

The Maple Leafs sign Mikko Kokkonen

Toronto Maple Leafs: The Maple Leafs have signed their 2019 third-round, 84th overall, defenseman Mikko Kokkonen to a three-year entry-level deal.

The contract kicks in next season and carries an $846,666 AAV.

The Hurricanes sign Noel Gunler

Carolina Hurricanes: The Hurricanes have signed 2020 second-round pick, 41st overall, forward Noel Gunler to a three-year entry-level contract.

The Wild extend Alex Goligoski

Minnesota Wild PR: The Wild have extended defenseman Alex Goligoski for two years at a $2 million AAV.

Alex Goligoski, signed to a 2x$2M extension by MIN, is a serviceable veteran offensive defenceman. #MNWild pic.twitter.com/dUZl73TsT6 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 29, 2022