NHL News: Signings, Mike Hoffman, Mika Zibanejad and Sergei Bobrovsky

Three signings

Mike Vogl: The Washington Capitals signed goaltender Craig Anderson to a one-year contract worth $700,000.

If Anderson clears waivers he’ll be assigned to their taxi squad.

Puck Pedia: The New York Islanders have re-signed restricted free agent forward Dmytro Timashov to a one-year contract.

He’ll get $700,000 in the NHL and $100,000 in the minors.

Puck Pedia: The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Devin Shore to a one-year deal.

He’ll get $700,000 in the NHL and $150,000 in the minors. $200,000 is guaranteed.

Cap Friendly: “ At the moment the #Oilers don’t have the cap space to keep him on the roster, nor do they have an open Taxi Squad spot. They are also not in an emergency situation with a full 23-man roster. Therefore, Shore will be assigned to the AHL as soon as he clears.”

Hoffman still waiting for a work visa

David Pagnotta: St. Louis Blues forward Mike Hoffman was ineligible to play last night as he doesn’t have a work visa yet.

Zibanejad real close

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers coach David Quinn said that forward Mika Zibanejad needs to talk to trainers first but said that Zibanejad “looks like he’s ready to go.”

Bobrovsky back on the ice

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky took to the ice for the first time at training camp. He’s been unfit to practice since arriving. He’ll skate again and doesn’t think that it will take long to be ready.

The Panthers first game of the season isn’t until Sunday after their first two games were postponed as they were against the Dallas Stars.

“Good to see him back,” Quenneville said of Bobrovsky. “He felt fine out there. He did a lot of drills, almost took every shot at his end. So he had a good work day. We’ll see how he comes in tomorrow and presents, and we’ll talk with our goalie group. I think we’ve got an opportunity here. He’ll dictate to us over the next few days whether Sunday is an option or not.”

If Bobrovsky isn’t ready by Sunday, either Chris Driedger or Sam Montembeault will start.