NHL News: Sissons and Kane Fined, Leafs Sign Ellis, Sabres Sign Power, Blue Jackets Sign Johnson

NHL Player Safety: Nashville Predators forward Colton Sissons was fined $2,500 for spearing Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris.

Colton Sissons with a nice cup check on Josh Norris 😬😬 pic.twitter.com/h8IqItjWcz — Josh Glazer (@jglazer9) April 8, 2022

NHL Player Safety: Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane has been fined $5,000 for kneeing Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Durzi.

A nice bonus for Evan Bouchard

Jim Matheson: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard scored his10th goal of the season which earned him a $212,500 performance bonus.

Canucks sign Spencer Martin

Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract.

He’ll get $750,000 next year and $775,000 the following year.

Leafs sign Max Ellis

Toronto Maple Leafs: The Maple Leafs have signed University of Notre Dame forward Max Ellis to a two-year entry-level contract that kicks in next season with an AAV of $838,750.

He will sign a PTO and join the Toronto Marlies (AHL) for the remainder of the season.

Sabres sign Owen Power

Lance Lysowski: The Buffalo Sabres have signed 2021 first-overall pick, defenseman, Owen Power to a three-year entry-level contract.

Sources are saying the Sabres tentative plan is for Power to make his NHL debut on Tuesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Lance Lysowski: Power will be meeting up with the team today in Tampa. Sabres GM Kevin Adams confirms their plan to have him play his first game on Tuesday.

Mike Harrington: Sabres GM Adams: “It’s a proud day for our organization…. He is a phenomenal person and human being. We’re excited just to have him join this group and come in and be himself. He can just come in and play and not feel the weight of the world is on his shoulders.”

Blue Jackets sign Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed 2021 first-round pick, fifth overall, Kent Johnson to a three-year entry-level contract.

The Blue Jackets also signed Michigan Wolverines captain Nick Blankenburg to a one-year entry-level contract.

The Blue Jackets are already working with Johnson to get a visa that would allow him to work in the United States. They are hopeful the process is quick and that he is able to play next Wednesday against the Canadiens.