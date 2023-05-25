NHL News: Slavin, Noesen, Luostarinen, Barkov, Salary Cap, Okposo, Sens, Domi

Jaccob Slavin leaves after taking a bit hit

Hurricanes PR: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jaccob Slavin left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Good lord Sam Bennett with a devastating hit on Slavin pic.twitter.com/pPulcTZ0Cg — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) May 25, 2023

Stefan Noesen leaves early

Hurricanes PR: Hurricanes forward Stefan Noesen left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Eetu Luostarinen leaves early

Elliotte Friedman: Florida Panthers forward Eetu Luostarinen left after blocking a shot.

Aleksander Barkov in the lineup for Game 4

Sportsnet: Florida Panthers forward was able to play in Game 4 Wednesday night.

NHL and NHLPA discussing the cap

Chris Johnston: The NHL and NHLPA have been talking about next year’s salary cap. Still get the sense that the NHLPA is okay with just the $1 million increase as they don’t want to make any concessions to raise it higher. The number likely won’t be finalized for another month.

The Sabres re-sign captain Kyle Okposo

Bill Hoppe of Buffalo Hockey Beat: The Buffalo Sabres re-signed forward Kyle Okposo to a one-year contract worth $2.5 million. He’ll get a $500,000 bonus if they win the Stanley Cup.

The 35-year-old Okposo was named team captain back on October 8th. It will be his 17th season in the NHL.

A three-horse race to buy the Ottawa Senators

Bruce Garrioch: I believe the sale of the #Sens is a three-horse race between Toronto billionaires Steve Apostolopoulos, Jeffrey and Michael Kimel and Michael Andlauer. Am told that Neko Sparks group is still trying to raise funds. It’s getting late in the game for that.”

Max Domi fined

NHL Player Safety: Dallas Stars forward Max Domi was fined $5,000 for slashing Vegas Golden Knights Mark Stone.

Jamie Benn suspended

NHL Player Safety: Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn was suspended for two games (playoff or regular) for cross-checking Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone.