NHL News: Some Of The Particulars Of The Return To Play And CBA Agreement

Pierre LeBrun: The NHL is still focusing on having a full 82-game schedule next season even though the season may not start until December or January.

The Stanley Cup would be award sometime next summer.

Frank Seravalli of TSN: The NHL and NHLPA continue to work a deal for Return to Play and a six-year CBA agreement. An electronic player vote could take place starting Monday if they can formally agree today. The players would have 72 hours to vote.

Some points on the particulars of the deal.

The 2020 NHL draft lottery will be held on August 10th, with the draft being held in mid-October. Free agency would open up on November 1st.

A player can opt of playing this season with no penalty or discipline.

The playoff bonus pool is doubling from $16 million to $32 million.

The salary cap will remain at $81.5 million until the HRR returns to $4.8 billion. Once it hits $4.8 billion, a new formula will be used and they’ll use HRR from two seasons ago plus a projected HRR.

The NHL will go to the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and 2026 in Milan. They still need to negotiate with the IIHF and IOC.

There is no changes to signing bonuses.

Escrow caps of 2020-21: 20 per cent

2021-22: 14-18 per cent (TBD)

2022-23: 10 per cent

2023-24: 6 per cent

2024-25: 6 per cent

2025-26: 6 per cent

The players deferred 10 per cent of their 2020-21 salaries and signing bonuses and will be back in equal installments in 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26.

No-trade and no-movement clause travel with the player, even if traded before it kicks in.

League minimum salary increased.

Players receive a $3,500 to $5,000 retirement health care subsidy.

If players coming over from Europe sign before December 15th, they don’t require waivers.

Scott Burnside of the Athletic: (a few notes that weren’t mentioned in Servalli’s piece)

Next season’s playoff bonus pool will be $20 million.

Entry-level salaries for players drafted in 2022 and 2023 will be $950,000, $975,000 in 2024 and 2025. In 2026 it will be $1 million. Bonus structure money also increased.

If a 35-plus player signs a multi-year deal and the salary is the same or increases each year, the cap number does not remain on the books if he retires before the end of the deal.

Players/spouses/significant other travel in business class.