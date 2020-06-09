NHL News: Some Players Head To Their Teams Facilities To Start Skating

Eric Francis: The Calgary Flames will open up their facilities on Wednesday or Thursday.

Mike Chambers: As of yesterday afternoon no Colorado Avalanche player skated at the Pepsi Center and no one requested ice time at their practice facility.

Mike Chambers: Avs PR said that any workouts and skating won’t start until either Wednesday or Thursday.

Mark Spector: Kris Russell, Alex Chiasson, Matt Benning, Tyler Benson and Stuart Skinner may be the only ones in Edmonton that could skate during the start of Phase 2. Most players are not in a rush to leave their primary homes when real training camps may not open for at least another month.

: Matt Benning on being back on the ice: “It was exciting to get back to the rink, but it was it was a different feeling. A lot of things we had to do in order to be safe and enjoy the facility.” Joshua Clipperton: Benning on he nasal swab test: “It’s uncomfortable but it’s part of it…we wanted to do whatever we could to get out there and get ready for what’s ahead, regardless of what it is so. Some players might complain about it, but at the end of the day, they’re gonna do it.”

Brian Hedger: There are about nine Columbus Blue Jackets players that could start voluntary skates later this week.

The nine players are Seth Jones, Gustav Nyquist, Riley Nash, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Scott Harrington, Elvis Merzlikins, Matiss Kivlenieks, Andrew Peeke and Liam Foudy.

Brian Compton: Among the New York Islanders who were on the ice skating yesterday included Josh Bailey, Cal Clutterbuck, Matt Martin and Thomas Greiss.

Vince Mercogliano: The New York Rangers will open up their practice facility for players today.

Andy Strickland: The St. Louis Blues will open up their facilities by June 22nd, but if enough players are interested, they will be ready to open up sooner.

Ben Gotz: The Vegas Golden Knights confirmed that Deryk Engelland, Marc-Andre Fleury, Nick Holden, Max Pacioretty, Paul Stastny, and Mark Stone were all on the ice yesterday.