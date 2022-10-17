NHL News: Sonny Milano, Tyler Pitlick and Injury Updates

Sonny Milano on waivers

Samantha Pell: The Washington Capitals one-year deal with Sonny Milano is worth $750,000.

He’s on waivers and if he clears today, he’ll start with Hershey in the AHL.

Elliotte Friedman: Milano is the only player on waivers.

The Blues give Tyler Pitlick another PTO

NHL.com: The St. Louis Blues have brought Tyler Pitlick back for a second PTO. He was released from his first PTO on October 7th. He had suffered a lower-body injury before his release.

“I’m back and practicing for a bit here and figured they’d take a look at me and see how it goes,” Pitlick said. “… Good thing I had a pretty good showing there in camp, I think, and that’s what has given me this opportunity to come back.”

Steve Conroy: Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand practiced with the team in a regular jersey.

NHL.com: Marchand is coming off surgery on both hips and is expected to return in late November. Marchand on being back at practice.

“I feel really good,” Marchand said. “Today was more of a mental victory than anything. It’s been a long four months. It’s tiring and old out there by yourself.

“A little bit off. I actually felt better than I thought I would out there. It will come back quickly. It’s just second nature. There wasn’t any battle or contact drills out there anyway. We’ll take it day by day.”

Matt Porter: Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo will miss tonight’s game but coach Jim Montgomery said his injury was “better than we expected.”

Boston Bruins: Montgomery on Carlo: “He’s better today than we were expecting. We’re hopeful. But he’s still not ready to play.”

Colin Stephenson: New York Rangers forward Ryan Carpenter didn’t practice yesterday. Forward Vitali Kravtsov did practice in a no-contract jersey.

NHL.com: Rangers forward Sammy Blais is expected to make his season debut tonight. He’s been out with an upper-body injury.

“He wanted to play but as coaches, we talk to him and say, ‘Sammy, we’re not going to put you in there when you’re not ready to play. The last thing we want is you getting a setback,'” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said Sunday. “This is a minor setback, but he hasn’t played in 10 months, so I understand he really wants to play. He’s ready to go now, feeling good and strong.”

Philadelphia Flyers: The Flyers have activated goaltender Felix Sandstrom from the IR.

Patrick Johnston: Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin said that they are monitoring defenseman Tucker Poolman. He said he was feeling better yesterday morning. Allvin didn’t make it sound like it was a head issue. Maybe his migraines are back.