NHL News: Speculation On The 2020-21 Season Is Just Speculation At This Point

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley said on KSHP radio said next season could have “48 or 56 games” and next season relies on fans in the stands as the NHL is such a gate driven league.

“Who knows if we’re going to be playing? If we aren’t playing in front of fans, a lot of teams can’t make it. That’s including us, to make a serious financial commitment to fund the team without playing in front of fans,” said Foley, a member of the NHL Board of Governors. “I don’t believe Gary Bettman is going to have us fly all around and play in empty arenas.”

The NHL will try to get in a season before the Summer Olympics get underway, so teams could play four, maybe five games a week according to Foley.

Foley adds that teams need 40 to 50 percent capacity, and that there could be an all-Canadian division as the U.S./Canada border may not be open.

TSN: Darren Dreger on Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley talking about an all-Canadian division next season. It’s not a done deal but it could be a possibility.

“But there also has been no decisions made specific to the start of the 2020-21 season. But that’s a scenario that has to be discussed, and I’m sure will be negotiated between the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players’ Association as to whether or not it’s the right fit or not. Now we know that the NHL is in constant communication with the Canadian government, the borders are still closed. And that is the primary reason that Bill Foley would make such a comment, but I also had an owner suggest that there’s no guarantee that there is a 2020-21 season so it seems like owner opinion is similar to all of our opinions – all over the map.”

Jason Gregor: “A Canadian division and three American divisions. It isn’t the NHL’s first choice, but it would be a great option. You could even have unique names for one year. I’d love to see it. Reminds me of 80s with the Adam, Norris, Patrick and Smythe divisions.”

David Pagnotta: Foley was on Sportsbook Radio yesterday revealed some of the options the NHL could be looking at, include a Canadian Division, a 60 game season and a February 1st start.

A high up NHL source said they are just options and nothing has been formalized.

No decisions on next season are expected this month as they continue to monitor the situation and consider all options.

The season isn’t expected to start with full fans, but there could be a gradual increase as the season progresses.

If the NHL wants a full 82 game schedule, they’d have to take travel into consideration and have more back-to-backs.

Multiple start dates have been talked about. January 1st is the goal, but January 15th or February 1st could end up being options.