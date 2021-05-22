NHL News: St. Louis Blues, Seattle Kraken, Riley Nash, and Nazem Kadri Suspended
Blues Jake Walman comes off the COVID list. Seattle Kraken hire Troy Bodie. Riley Nash to taxi squad. Nazem Kadri suspended eight games.
Two St. Louis Blues remain on the COVID list

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues Jake Walman is no longer on the NHL’s COVID protocol absence list. David Perron and Nathan Walker remain on the list.

Seattle Kraken hire AHL GM

John Shannon: The Seattle Kraken have hired Toronto Maple Leafs director of pro scouting Troy Bodie to run their AHL team.

Riley Nash to taxi squad

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Riley Nash skated with their taxi squad yesterday.

Nazem Kadri Suspended

NHL Player Safety: Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri was suspended for eight games for an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blue defenseman Justin Faulk.

Chris Johnston: Kadri has now been suspended six different times – 16 playoff games and 11 regular season games.

