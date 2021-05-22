NHL News: St. Louis Blues, Seattle Kraken, Riley Nash, and Nazem Kadri Suspended

Two St. Louis Blues remain on the COVID list

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues Jake Walman is no longer on the NHL’s COVID protocol absence list. David Perron and Nathan Walker remain on the list.

Seattle Kraken hire AHL GM

John Shannon: The Seattle Kraken have hired Toronto Maple Leafs director of pro scouting Troy Bodie to run their AHL team.

Riley Nash to taxi squad

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Riley Nash skated with their taxi squad yesterday.

Nazem Kadri Suspended

NHL Player Safety: Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri was suspended for eight games for an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blue defenseman Justin Faulk.

Chris Johnston: Kadri has now been suspended six different times – 16 playoff games and 11 regular season games.

