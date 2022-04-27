NHL News: Staal, Stamkos, Matthews, Robertson, Morozov, Golden Knights, and 2023 World Championships
Marc Staal in protocol

Detroit Red Wings: Defenseman Marc Staal has been placed in COVID protocol.

Vegas on the edge

Jesse Granger: After last night’s 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars, the Vegas Golden Knights need to win both of their game and Golden Knights have to lose both of their games.

The Golden Knights play the Blackhawks and Blues. The Stars play the Ducks and Coyotes.

100 points for Steven Stamkos

Elliotte Friedman: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos recorded his first 100-point season.

Chris Johnston: To go from 80 points to 100, it only took Stamkos 13 days and seven games.

60 goals for Auston Matthews

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews became the first player since Stamkos in 2011-12 to record 60 goals in a season.

 

40 goals for Jason Robertson

Frank Seravalli: Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson became the 14th player this season to record 40 goals.

The Golden Knights sign Ivan Morozov

Cap Friendly: The Vegas Golden Knights have signed 2018 second round pick, 61st overall, defenseman Ivan Morozov to a two-year entry-level contract. He’ll have a $925,000 salary cap hit and and a $1,562,500 AAV.

2022-23: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus and $425,000 in performance bonuses.
2023-24: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus and $850,000 in performance bonuses.

Danny Webster: Morozov signed a PTO with Henderson of the AHL and will be available for their playoffs.

Russia out as 2023 World Championship host

IIHF: Statement from the IIHF on the 2023 World Championships

“Out of concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans, the IIHF Council has decided to withdraw the hosting rights of the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship from Russia.

An alternative host for the World Championship will be confirmed during the 2022 IIHF Annual Congress in Tampere, Finland.