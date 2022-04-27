NHL News: Staal, Stamkos, Matthews, Robertson, Morozov, Golden Knights, and 2023 World Championships

Marc Staal in protocol

Detroit Red Wings: Defenseman Marc Staal has been placed in COVID protocol.

Vegas on the edge

Jesse Granger: After last night’s 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars, the Vegas Golden Knights need to win both of their game and Golden Knights have to lose both of their games.

The Golden Knights play the Blackhawks and Blues. The Stars play the Ducks and Coyotes.

100 points for Steven Stamkos

Elliotte Friedman: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos recorded his first 100-point season.

Chris Johnston: To go from 80 points to 100, it only took Stamkos 13 days and seven games.

60 goals for Auston Matthews

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews became the first player since Stamkos in 2011-12 to record 60 goals in a season.

For the first time in 10 years, the NHL has a 60-goal scorer. 🔥@AM34 (60-46—106 in 73 GP) scored his 60th goal of 2021-22 – the only other active players to hit the benchmark: Alex Ovechkin (65 in 2007-08) and Steven Stamkos (60 in 2011-12).#NHLStats: https://t.co/v6eVzaaW4Q pic.twitter.com/YwF2cBbf27 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 27, 2022

Auston Matthews (60-46—106 in 73 GP) became the ninth different player in the last 30 years to record 60+ goals and 100+ points in a single season and just the second active – Alex Ovechkin posted 65-47—112 in 2007-08.#NHLStats: https://t.co/v6eVzaaW4Q pic.twitter.com/VcaTVe4M1q — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 27, 2022

40 goals for Jason Robertson

Frank Seravalli: Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson became the 14th player this season to record 40 goals.

Jason Robertson is the 4th player in Dallas Stars history to score 40 goals in a season. 🤖#TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/i2vgrNO4ys — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) April 27, 2022

The Golden Knights sign Ivan Morozov

Cap Friendly: The Vegas Golden Knights have signed 2018 second round pick, 61st overall, defenseman Ivan Morozov to a two-year entry-level contract. He’ll have a $925,000 salary cap hit and and a $1,562,500 AAV.

2022-23: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus and $425,000 in performance bonuses.

2023-24: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus and $850,000 in performance bonuses.

Danny Webster: Morozov signed a PTO with Henderson of the AHL and will be available for their playoffs.

Russia out as 2023 World Championship host

IIHF: Statement from the IIHF on the 2023 World Championships

“Out of concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans, the IIHF Council has decided to withdraw the hosting rights of the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship from Russia.

An alternative host for the World Championship will be confirmed during the 2022 IIHF Annual Congress in Tampere, Finland.